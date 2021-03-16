Superintendent Copeland serves on state COVID panel

Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland said she was honored to be invited by Governor Kemp and State Superintendent Woods to serve on the state panel with the Department of Health and Board of Education. The purpose of this panel was to discuss vaccination rollout for teachers and staff around the State of Georgia.
This panel met on Thursday, March 4, with several media outlets present. Superintendents from around the state were allowed to share their respective plans for the vaccination rollout for the teachers and staff.
Dr. Copeland shared Appling County School District’s plan for vaccination rolled out on Monday, March 8, for those staff members who chose to be vaccinated.
“Our staff was originally surveyed weeks ago to determine who was interested in receiving the vaccine by our nursing staff,” said Copeland. “Packets of information were sent out to interested staff members regarding the vaccine. Employees who signed up were required to complete their paperwork and turn this information back in to the nurses. These numbers were sent in and discussed with our Local Department of Health Director Angie Griffin. A plan was then rolled out by the district to utilize Maderna shots, which will contain two doses. The first dose will be administered on Monday, March 8, with the second being given on April 1. We have coordinated these shots being given in four schools and the district office for convenience of staff. Nurse Coordinator, Jennifer Summerall and Jana Yawn from Appling Health Care will be providing shots to staff members.
“ACSD is one of the school districts in the state rolling out the vaccination process on the first day Governor Kemp announced, March 8. “We are excited that we are able to provide these services for interested staff members. Approximately 28% of our staff has expressed interest in the vaccine and some staff members have already taken the vaccine prior to this opportunity,” concluded Copeland.
All Superintendents at the state meeting were commended for their preparation for the vaccine.
