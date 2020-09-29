The Appling County Lady Pirates varsity softball team won two games and lost one game last week. The team is now 8-8 overall and 4-4 in region play. They defeated Long on Tuesday, September 22, by a score of 5-3 at home. The team lost to Tattnall on September 24, 5-4. On Saturday, September 26 the team traveled to Brantley County and were victorious 9-4. Shown above is Caroline Price sliding into home against Long County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.