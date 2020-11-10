By Jamie Gardner
The November 3 General Election has come and gone in Appling County. Many signs still dot the roadways in Appling, but all local votes have been tallied as of press time. There was a 73.36 percent voter turnout in Appling as 8,367 cast ballots out of the 11,405 registered voters.
Outside of national and state elections, there were several key county elections including a nonbinding referendum question as to whether the voters desired to keep the Appling County Commissioner Chairman position. Ballots cast in favor of keeping the chairman position were 4,751 (61.08%). There were 3,027 (38.92%) votes cast to eliminate the position.
In the race for Sheriff of Appling County, incumbent Republican Mark Melton defeated Democrat challenger Clint Bass. Melton received 4,434 votes (53.98%) and Bass received 3,780 (46.02%).
In the only other contested county race, Republican Doug Harris garnered 1,660 votes (93.21%) to Democrat Steven Henry’s 121 votes (6.79%) for the District 4 Appling County Commissioner seat.
In the race for Brunswick Judicial District Attorney, incumbent Republican Jackie Johnson defeated newcomer Independent Keith Higgins in Appling County receiving 4,522 votes to Higgins’ 3,309 votes. However, Higgins won big in Glynn County receiving 26,012 votes to Johnson’s 13,518 votes. The overall district votes were Higgins 45,848 votes and Johnson received 41,176 votes.
Republican President Donald Trump garnered 6,526 votes in Appling County, while Democrat challenger Joe Biden received 1,779 votes. As of Monday the state of Georgia was reporting Biden at 2,466,633 votes and President Trump at 2,455,987 votes.
For U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican David Perdue has not been able to clear the 50 percent mark in his race. Perdue has received 2,456,811 votes (49.75%). Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff has received 2,366,974 votes (47.93%). Libertarian Shane Hazel has received 114,635 votes (2.32%). There will probably be a runoff in this race.
In the special race for U.S. Senate, current incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock appear to be headed for a runoff. Warnock garnered 1,612,284 (32.90%) votes to Loeffler’s 1,270,224 votes (25.92%) in statewide voting. Republican Doug Collins placed third in the race receiving 978,300 votes (19.96%) statewide. There were a total of 20 candidates in this special race including Appling’s own Kandiss Taylor who received 40,803 votes statewide.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Congressman (12th) Rick Allen defeated Democrat Liz Johnson. Allen received 180,946 votes across the 12th District and Johnson received 128,729 votes.
The two Constitutional Amendments and the one Statewide Referendum all cleared overwhelmingly across the state.
The two Republican Georgia Public Service Commissioners who were up for reelection both won. They are Jason Shaw (District 1) and Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr. (District 4).
