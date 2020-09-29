Willie Myrtle Harvley, 89, went home to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020.
Ms. Myrtle worked as a daycare teacher all her life and loved children. She was independent and stubborn. She raised her children as a single mom with love and patience. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a member of Ridgedale Baptist Church.
Mrytle was preceded in death by her son, John C. Harvley, parents, Alton and Mynola Taylor, brother, Wilton Taylor, sister, Sue Faircloth and a grandson.
Left behind to cherish Myrtle’s memory are her daughters, Karen Laymon and Kathy Manning, 2 brothers, Quitman and Ronnie Taylor, 1 sister, Glenda Case and 3 grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 3:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Miles Chapel Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her parents, and her sister.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.