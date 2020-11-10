Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Mr. William “Bill” Mann, 71, who passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Appling Healthcare System. Mr. Mann was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a retired farmer and a member of Red Oak Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Griffin Mann and his parents, Byron and Rosie Peacock Mann.
Surviving are three daughters, Brandy and husband Joseph Switzer of Baxley, Misty and husband Sean Alorda of Lakeland, FL and Mandy Barwick and Shannon Kent of Ft. Mitchell, AL; two sons, Jason Mann of Baxley and Kevin and wife Donna Mann of Baxley; grandchildren, Elijah Switzer, Mason Switzer, Brittany Drain, Austin Alorda, Landon Mann, Lane Mann, Danni Mann, Hunter Barwick, Kaitlynn Barwick and Avery Kent; six great grandchildren; sister, Merle Hildebrand of Jacksonville, FL.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
