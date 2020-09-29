Mrs. Susan Martinez, 50, of Baxley, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence after a sudden illness. Susan was a native of Orlando, Fla. and lived several years in Virginia. She resided in Baxley for the past year and was a homemaker. Susan was Christian by Faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonso Martinez Jr.; and her mother, Linda Canlas.
She is survived by her father and step-mother, Wayne and Maria Pittman of Tallahassee, Fla.; one daughter, Lindsay Martinez of Baxley; two brothers, Jonathan Pittman of Havana, Fla., and Dino Pittman of Tallahassee, Fla.; and one sister, Dina Franklin of Tallahassee, Fla.
Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.
