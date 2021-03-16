Robert Lee Jackson, 89, of Baxley passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Sunshine Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Crystal River, Florida.
Mr. Jackson was born July 6, 1931 in Appling County to the late Lewis Robert Jackson and the late Nancy Hughes Jackson. He was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired welder, having worked at Babcock and Wilcox Ship Builders in Brunswick and Selco in Baxley.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 70 years, Ollie Mae Jackson of Baxley; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Dana James of Beverly Hills, FL; sisters, Wynell Herrington of Baxley and Jenny Drawdy of Waycross. Grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) James, Andrew James, Timothy (Miandra) James and a great- grandchild, Lucy Mae James also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating. Remembrances were shared by Dana James, Andrew James and Mike Dyal.
Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Daniel James, Andrew James, Timothy James, Jeffrey Dyal, Jerry Thomas, and Keith Herrington.
Musical selections were rendered by Vicki Dyal, Jerry Thomas, and the Congregation.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.