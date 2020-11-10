Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mr. Richard Stanley Eason, 79, who passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at St. Vincent Riverside in Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Eason was a lifelong resident of Appling County, a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church and a long-time member of the Georgia National Guard. He retired from Georgia Power in 1995, was a farmer and co-owner of Eason’s Convenience Store. Mr. Eason was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved spending time with family and grandkids and his pet dog Bear.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kendra Eason Johnson and parents, Ira Eason and Lucille McLain Eason.
Mr. Eason is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann S. Eason; grandson, Trevor Johnson and great grandchildren, Karson Johnson and Hallie Johnson; son, Jeffrey (Andrea) Davis; daughter, Stephanie (Jim) Horton; grandchildren, Morgan (Seth) Yawn, Briana (Brad) Jernigan, Kolten Carter, Aaron Carter, Dalton Davis, Clay (Jerriann) Rowell, Taylor (Thomas) Watson, Grace Horton and Lila Horton; ten great grandchildren, Rylee Tanner, Ryver Tanner, Remlee Yawn, Hawk Jernigan, Kaybri Jernigan, Rylan Jernigan, Walker Jernigan and Annalee Watson; brother, Gary (Annette) Eason.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Reverend James Minick, Reverend Brian Brazzell and Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in the Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
He lay in state one hour prior to services on Wednesday.
Active Pallbearers were Clay Rowell, Trevor Johnson, Carson Johnson, Thomas Watson, Aaron Carter, Colten Carter, Seth Yawn and Jeremy Eason.
Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance.
The family requested all attendees to wear masks and follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard Stanley Eason.