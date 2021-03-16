Norma Jean Eason, 85, died Saturday morning under the care of her family and GHC Hospice. She was a native of Appling County and lived in Liberty County several years before settling in Long County in 1992. She retired from civil service at Ft. Stewart and was a homemaker. She was a member of Jones Creek Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband, Dale Eason, grandson, Tim Eason, and several siblings.
Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and John Durrence of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Susan Eason of Ludowici and Guy and Kristina Eason of Albany; sister and brother-in-law, Etwinda and Stanley Tillman of Surrency; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Betty Pearce of Statesboro and Pascal and Mary Ruth Pearce of Surrency; grandchildren, Jon (Maggie), Alex, Gregory, Brandon, Christina, Chelsea, Courtney (Cameron), Josh and Hannah; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m., in the Howard Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Allan Pierce, Dr. Bill Barnett, and Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Burial followed in Faith Memorial Gardens in Hinesville.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services in the chapel.
Active pallbearers were Alexander Eason, Gregory Eason, Brandon Eason, Jon Eason, Cameron Arnold, and Gary Eason.
Honorary pallbearers were the staff of GHC Hospice.
Remembrances can be sent to GHC Hospice, 141 S. Macon St., Jesup, GA
31545
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers of GHC Hospice for providing exceptional care for the family.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.