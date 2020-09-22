Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service of Mrs. Mamie Louise Rodriguez, age 70, who passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Community Hospice in Vidalia, GA. Mrs. Rodriguez was a native of Candler County and the Vice President and Secretary of Rodriguez Pinestraw.
Mrs. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, James Olden and Reba Howard Morris, three brothers, Larry Morris, Donnie Morris, and Lester Morris, and one great grandchild, Lucas Guardado.
Surviving are her husband, Angel Rodriguez of Hazlehurst; one daughter, Betty Jean and Everindo Lorenzo of Lexington,IN; three sons, Tony and wife Terry Armstrong of Varnville, SC, Clifton and wife Mary Armstrong of Baxley, and Tim and wife Missy Armstrong of Varnville, SC; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; the Rodriguez kids who she raised with love; one brother, Greg Morris of Savannah; two sisters, Jean Stearling of Savannah, and Beth Courntey of Madisonville, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation was held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m at the family’s residence at 2505 Holt Rentz Rd. Hazlehurst, Ga 31539
A graveside service was held at Omega Cemetery on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Father Raphael Estrada officiating.
