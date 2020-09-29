Luke M. Griffis, 91 of K-Ville, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home. The Appling County native was a member and deacon of Ritch Missionary Baptist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict and a retired active farmer. He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Addie Griffis; siblings, Marvin, Jr., Willis, Wilbur, G.W. Griffis and Magileen Pickett.
Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Jerry Thornton Griffis; a daughter, Susan (Mark) Nadolski; two sons, Guy (Phyllis) Griffis and Gregory (Amy) Griffis, all of K-Ville; 6 grandchildren, Shanna, Bethany, Grayson, Steven, Jarrod and Karly; 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Big Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Kyle Mercer and Rev. Benji McReady officiating. Active pallbearers were his grandchildren.
The family received friends at the cemetery.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.