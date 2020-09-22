Lugenia was the third of 12 children to be born to the late Calvin Jackson, Sr., and Lillie N. Jackson on March 27, 1951 in Baxley. On Friday September 11, 2020, the life of Mrs. Lugenia Jackson Pierce came to an end after an extended illness.
She was educated in the Appling County Schools systems where she graduated from Appling County Consolidated High. She worked at Hazlehurst Mills until she retired in 1997 and relocated in the Waycross district to marry the love of her life, Mr. Eugene Pierce.
Lugenia became one of Jehovah’s Baptized Witnesses in 1986 and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses where she was fortunate to have two loving families in the Baxley congregation as well as the Waycross congregation.
In addition to her parents, Lugenia was preceded in death by her siblings; Carol D. Jones, Otha Nell Jackson, Malana E. Solomon, Melva Jean Farrington, Calvin Jackson III, Wilton F. Jackson, Timothy W. Jackson, Sylvia A. Jackson and Scottie L. Jackson.
Survivors include her Husband Eugene Pierce, along with her two children Benjamin F. Hall Jr. (Serena) Altomonte Springs, FL, Kaujia P. Slaughter (Joseph) Waycross, two stepchildren Antonio Pierce of Gwinette, Louise Pierce of Waycross, Brothers; Ronald C. Jackson and Kelton A. Jackson both of Baxley; Brother-in-Law Larry Pierce (Gwendolyn) of Waycross; Sister-in-Law Gracie Ray ( Charles) of Waycross; 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and host of loving friends and family.
A memorial service was held Monday (September 21, 2020) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends Sunday evening at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00.
