Larry Judson Sellers, 74, of Cleveland, died Friday, October 30, 2020 in Decatur.
Mr. Sellers was born March 18, 1946 in Appling County to the late Lamar Sellers and the late Wynelle Taylor Sellers. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and also served in the National Guard. Mr. Sellers was a Senior Level Piping Designer.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sellers was preceded in death by his son, Chris Sellers; a granddaughter, Courtney Greene, and his sister, Janice Sellers.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Sellers of Cleveland; daughters and son-in-law, Machelle and Danny Greene of Baxley and Tammy Sellers of Brooklet; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Brooke Hipps of Macon; and brother, Carlos Sellers of Phenix City, Alabama. Twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive.
A graveside memorial service was held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Pastor Agnes Sellers, Bishop Randy Sellers, Pastor Greg Gober and Carlos Sellers officiating.
Musical selections were rendered by Bishop Randy Sellers.
