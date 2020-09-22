Deacon Larry Charles Nesmith, Sr. was born April 14, 1951 in Mershon, to the late Deacon Franty “Roy” Nesmith, Sr. and Mary “Artense” Nesmith.
Deacon Nesmith met and married the love of his life, Ruthie Lee Nesmith, on July 3, 1970 and to this union two sons were born, Larry Jr. and Lashaun.
Deacon Nesmith attended and graduated from Lee Street High School in Blackshear. After graduation he continued his education at Valdosta State College. He was a sincere and devoted paramedic for 30 plus years before retiring from Appling County Ambulance Service. However, his true calling was working with the youth and serving in the community. Deacon Nesmith held positions such as Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 550 and Head Softball Coach for several teams. He was also President of the Appling County Chapter NAACP for numerous years and a member of the Baxley City Council, where he made decisions to better the city. Out of all the positions he held in the community, the most important one was a faithful member of First African Baptist Church. During his membership he dutifully served as chairman of the Deacon Board, founded the Junior Usher Board, and held many more accomplishments that are too many to list.
He is preceded in death by parents and three siblings, Patricia, Ricky and Terry Nesmith.
Deacon Nesmith leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Ruthie Nesmith, two wonderful sons, Larry (Lisa) Nesmith Jr. and Lashaun Nesmith, nine grandchildren, Jasmin, Jeramie, Tevin, Kiara, Antwan, Anterria, Latavius, Racheal and DeMarcus Nesmith, four loving brothers and two loving sisters, Roy (Mattie) Nesmith Jr., Cecil Nesmith, Cecilia Dorsey, Carolyn Nesmith, Wayne (Karen) Nesmith and Wade (Particia) Nesmith. He also leaves a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother/sister-in-laws and friends.
A graveside funeral service was held at Old Field Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m. with the Pastor James Hayes giving the eulogy.
Active pallbearers were Tory Sumner, Michael Green, Latavius Nesmith, Tevin Nesmith, DeMarcus Nesmith, Ethan Johnson and Byron Carter.
Musical selections were rendered by Deacon Eugene Harris, Sr. and Sister Geneva Sumner.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home and People’s Community Funeral Home, LLC.