Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Julie Vaughn Carter, 67, who passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. She was a native of Appling County living most of her life in Appling County; she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Brewton Parker College in Mt. Vernon and served twenty eight years as the Administrative Assistant to SPED at Appling County High School.
Mrs. Julie was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Mae Vaughn and sister, Shirlyn Vaughn.
Surviving are her husband, Jimmy Carter; two children, Christy and husband Rodney Reese and Brian Carter and Hilliary Faulk; two grandchildren, Mallie Ann Bentlee Reese and John Michael Faulk; father Artis and wife Eddie Mae Vaughn; and sister, Brenda and husband David Gruber; two brothers, George Vaughn and Miles and wife Gina Vaughn and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
A private funeral service was held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Rick Brown, Reverend Lamar Lee and Reverend Doug Weisel officiating.
Interment followed in the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were David Gruber Jr., Seth Gruber, Edsel Mayers, Evan Creamer, Bryan Weaver and Zach Griffis.
Honorary Pallbearers were the faculty and staff of Appling County High School and the staff of Precision Family Health.
The funeral service was live streamed on the Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Julie Vaughn Carter.