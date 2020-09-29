IN REMEMBBRANCE OF KEISHA DALE KENT LINAMEN

SEPTEMBER 28, 2015
OUR ANGEL IN THE SKY
When we look up at the sky, we see a pair of wings go by. It’s not a bird but an angel we see, through the clouds, she smiles at us. And when we see the beautiful blonde hair, we know then that Keisha is there. Our arms long to hold her next to us. But this is a dream that can never be. She waves and continues on her way, so it is without her that we must face each day. We can only remember Keisha in our hearts with love and memories, we’re not apart.
We love and miss you more than Sea World,
Dad, Mom, Kailey, Kyler, Kayden, Brian, Daffney, Adeline, Scarlett and B.C.