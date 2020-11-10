Charles Robert Edwards, Sr., 89, of Surrency died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Appling Healthcare System.
Mr. Edwards was born July 5, 1931 in Proctorville, Ohio to the late Chester Murel Edwards and the late Dorothy Winters Edwards. He was a retired title examiner and formerly employed with Florida Title and Mortgage and Clay Electric Cooperative. Mr. Edwards was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of Surrency Baptist Church and faithfully served as a Gideon in Florida and Georgia for many years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by a son, Charles R. “Bobby” Edwards, Jr.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Daryl and Diane Edwards of Surrency and grandchildren, Daryl Lee and Shaina Edwards, Jr. of Surrency and Robert Nathan and Jessica Edwards of Powder Springs. Three great grandchildren, Isaac Edwards, Shelby Edwards, and Madelyn Edwards also survive.
A private family graveside service was held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Edwards Family Cemetery in Surrency with the Rev. Jonathan Mann officiating.
Musical selections were rendered by Rev. Rick Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International (Appling Camp P.O. Box 403 Baxley, GA 31515 or www.gideons.org).
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.