Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service for Mrs. Carolyn Courson Reynolds, 83, who passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Reynolds was a lifelong resident of Appling County and a homemaker.
Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Aubrey Reynolds; and her parents, Vernon and Mary Carter Courson.
Surviving are three sons, Richard E. Reynolds of Baxley; Thomas M. and Lynn Reynolds of Pineland, Tx; and Dennis J. Reynolds of Baxley; three grandchildren; and several great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.