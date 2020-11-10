CAROLYN COURSON REYNOLDS

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service for Mrs. Carolyn Courson Reynolds, 83, who passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Reynolds was a lifelong resident of Appling County and a homemaker.

Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Aubrey Reynolds; and her parents, Vernon and Mary Carter Courson.

Surviving are three sons, Richard E. Reynolds of Baxley; Thomas M. and Lynn Reynolds of Pineland, Tx; and Dennis J. Reynolds of Baxley; three grandchildren; and several great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m from the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.