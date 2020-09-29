Mrs. Betty Hutto McLeod, 71, of Hazlehurst, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.
Mrs. McLeod was born October 14, 1948 in Appling County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivey S. Hutto “Buster” and Mearline Barber Hutto, husband, Mickey McLeod, and sisters, Helen Parker and Kathleen Griffis. She was retired from First Franklin Financial with over 35 years of service. She was a loyal and faithful member of the Sassy Canasta Club that met every Tuesday, but her biggest enjoyment came from spending time with her grandbabies. She was a member of the Hazlehurst Church of God.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Katrina and Micheal Dean of Hazlehurst, son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Hope McLeod of Waycross, brothers, Sammy Hutto (Catherine) of Jesup, Russell Hutto (Carrie) of Baxley and Lamar Hutto (Becky) of Baxley, sisters, Mildred Fales of South Carolina, Gayle Carter (Spencer) of Baxley and Sue Morin (Jeff) of Jacksonville FL., six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services were held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Hazlehurst Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. John Nunes and Rev. Jerry Greer officiating. A memorial service was held Sunday at 4:00PM at the Hazlehurst Church of God.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the McLeod family and Wainright Parlor Funeral Home respectfully ask all in attendance to wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines set by our local health district and the CDC.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.