Local saves elderly man from Altamaha

Last Wednesday, March 10, between one and two o’clock, Larra Williams decided rather unexpectedly to take her lunch to Deen’s Landing for a picnic in the beautiful weather. She was tired of the cold and wet weather. Eighty-year-old Ray Solomon will be forever thankful that she did, because she pulled him out of the waters of the Altamaha after he fell in.
Solomon and his friend Randy Adams, of Lyons, had decided to go fishing on the river, but after putting the small boat in at Deen’s Landing, they changed their minds. First of all, Solomon was overcome with fatigue. Secondly, the boat had a new motor on the back, but the river was high after all the recent rains; the motor sat so high that water was filling the boat. The accident happened as they were trying to get the boat out. Adams was driving the truck but having no luck pulling the boat out and onto the trailer. Solomon got out of the truck and climbed onto the trailer to pull on the boat with a rope. Apparently, his foot slipped on the ramp, and he fell into the dark waters.
Larra had stopped to put her phone in the truck and was then walking that way when she saw the man fall into the water.
“The next thing I knew, I was in the water, too,” she said. “I don’t know if his head ever went under or not, but he was flailing trying to keep it up. I don’t know about boats, but I do know about water. It’s dangerous and it was cold. I’ve seen a lot of people get hurt. It scared me to death.”
“Thank God, you were here,” Solomon told her.
She then helped them load the boat; they were delighted to leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.