Jury trials will reconvene in Appling County on March 29 when jury selection will begin at the new Ag Center out by the middle school. At the regular meeting of the county commissioners, they made the Ag Center an annex of the courthouse by resolution because of COVID-19. A larger place than the court room is needed to comply with COVID regulations and keep everyone safe; the Ag Center is the ideal place.
“We have to move several things to the Ag Center,” Marsha Thomas, Clerk of Court said, “to get ready for jury selection. Judge Kelly said we can expect to be really busy trying to get the backlog caught up. Everyone will wear masks. We’ll have hand sanitizer available and check temperatures. They will select the jury out there and then move back to the courthouse for the trial, but only twenty-six people will be allowed in to observe. We have a lot to do because we’ve had no jury trials since the Chief Justice of Georgia’s Supreme Court, Judge Melton, declared a civil emergency on March 14, 2020. Once in the fall, we were set to start again, but the virus numbers spiked right after Thanksgiving, and we hadn’t even gotten started good before we had to stop again.”
With that first order, the wheels of justice ground to a halt. All cases deemed nonessential stalled, trials were postponed and the filing deadlines that drive litigation were suspended. Judges conducted operations to keep the legal system running. They entered restraining orders in domestic violation cases and held bail hearings to avoid unnecessary detentions in jails where the virus was spreading. Courts adopted safety measures as did everyone else - hand sanitizer, plexiglass dividers, and social-distancing. On April 20, 2020, the Supreme Court held oral arguments via video conference for the first time in history. They picked it up quickly and continued with it so as not to miss any more than necessary. Across Georgia, courts began to use technology to reinstitute their processes. They just used a different format.
Chief Justice Melton declared the “transmission of Coronavirus/COVID-19 throughout the State and the potential infection of those who work in or are required to appear in our courts” a civil emergency and closed the courts almost exactly one year ago. On March 9, 2021, Melton has entered the twelfth order extending the judicial emergency but authorizing jury trials to begin again. By doing so, he has moved the state back toward the state of normal that Georgia citizens so long for.
