The following are arrests made in Appling County from September 18 through 24.
Sept. 18, James Felton Bennett Jr., 23, of Baxley, was arrested for probation violation.
Sept. 19, Raquel Dalisa Futch, 27, of Baxley, was arrested for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor.
Sept. 19, Lennis Sanders, 49, of Baxley, was arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – misdemeanor.
Sept. 20, Ernie Marshall Hann, 51, of Baxley, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 20, William James Mobley, 49, of Baxley, was arrested for probation violation.
Sept. 21, Matthew Joseph Ansel, 30, of Baxley, was arrested for driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class) and speeding.
Sept. 21, Tyler Lee Mayes, 21, of Baxley, was arrested for of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Sept. 21, Breanna Marie Parrish, 23, of Alma, was arrested for probation violation.
Sept. 22, Mary Elizabeth Eason, 35, of Baxley, was arrested for drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and theft by shoplifting.
Sept. 22, Loyd Wesley Evans, 33, of Baxley, was arrested for unlawful dumping.
Sept. 23, Ray Elmore, 53, of Baxley, was arrested for two counts of probation violation.
Sept. 23, Kevin Trent Herrington, 41, of Baxley, was arrested for probation violation.
Sept. 23, David Lee Robinson, 45, of Baxley, was arrested for probation violation.
Sept. 24, Kyle Williams Short, 50, of Douglas, was arrested for failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements provided.
Sept. 24, Frankeya Lapearl Williams, 24, of Baxley, was arrested for simple battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.