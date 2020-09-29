Appling wins big at home

The Appling County Pirates played their first home game of the season this past Friday evening at Jimmy Swain Stadium against Westside High of Macon. Appling defeated Westside in convincing fashion, 45-7. The Pirates will travel to Statesboro this upcoming Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7:30. Above (55) Lane Hutcheson, (22) Jay Paulk and (4) Jeremiah Holmes led the Pirates onto the field Friday night. Right, Pirate Brigade Drum Major Aizhia Poblete waves to the crowd following an outstanding halftime performance.
