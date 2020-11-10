Appling Junction delights fans

The Appling County Choral Program held its annual Appling Junction show this past Friday and Saturday nights at the Appling Fine Arts Center. Due to COVID restrictions, the number of live performance tickets was reduced this year. Nevertheless, fans still enjoyed the amazing talent of the students from ACHS and ACMS. The Baxley News-Banner also streamed the event live on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. If you’d like to catch a glimpse of the amazing performance, visit www.baxleynewsbanner.com/multimedia.
