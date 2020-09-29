IN PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN DEVON SIMMONS
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-89
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern:
Keely Thornton has petitioned for Keely Thornton to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Steven Devon Simmons deceased, of said county, (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of an such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 5, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Probate Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
VIRGIL LEE CARTER
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-90
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY has petitioned for (SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of VIRGIL LEE CARTER, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing setting forth the grounds of any such objection, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 2, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/9, 9/16, 9/23 & 9/30
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF B.C. CRANFORD, JR., DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of B.C. CRANFORD, JR., deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
B. Glynn Cranford,
Executor of the Estate
of B.C. Cranford, Jr.
375 Searcy Dr.
Juliette, Georgia 31046
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of B.C. Cranford, Jr.
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EDITH VIRGINIA LIGHTSEY
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2020-94
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern:
Richard Jason Lightsey has petitioned for Richard Jason Lightsey to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Edith Virginia Lightsey deceased, of said county, (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of an such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 9, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/16, 9/23, 9/30 & 10/7
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: LINDA FAYE AYCOCK being the same person
as LINDA FAYE TOWNSEND, deceased
Estate No. 2020-66
All creditors of the estate of Linda Faye Aycock, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 26th day of June, 2020.
Christopher A. Aycock and
Corey D. Aycock, Co-Executors
Estate of Linda Faye Aycock
4681 Piney Bluff Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
9/16, 9/23, 9/30; & 10/7.
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JIMMY DONALD WOODS,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-93
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: Troy Wesley Woods; Lisa Woods Johnson; James C. Woods; Glenn Anthony Woods
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before October 12, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/16, 9/23, 9/30 & 10/7
|
NOTICE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate A1 DHALIWAL INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 255 Pendleton Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Angad Prakash Singh Dhaliwal.
J. Alexander Johnson
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9000
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Catherine Griffis,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-76
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: Alex Poole and Joshua Griffis
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before October 23, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/30, 10/7, 10/14 & 10/21
|
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
LOGIC AND ACCURACY TESTING PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the logic and accuracy testing and preparation of voting equipment to be used in the November 3, 2020, General Election will begin at 9: 00 AM on October 1, 2020 . Testing will continue from day to day until complete and members of the public are entitled to be present during testing. Said testing and preparation will be conducted at The Appling County Elections and Registration Office 83 S Oak St Baxley, GA 31513.
Shonda Carter
Election Supervisor
Appling County
September 30, 2020
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of HENRY PERRY HUTCHESON, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Henry Perry Hutcheson, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 17 day of July, 2020.
Douglas Keith Hutcheson, Administrator
Estate of Henry Perry Hutcheson
744 East River Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
9/30, 10/7, 10/14, & 10/21.
