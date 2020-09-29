IN PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

STEVEN DEVON SIMMONS 

DECEASED      

ESTATE NO. 2020-89

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO:  and to whom it may concern:

Keely Thornton has petitioned for Keely Thornton to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Steven Devon Simmons deceased, of said county, (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.  § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of an such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 5, 2020.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Diane Hallman

Probate Judge of the Probate Court

36 S Main Street

Baxley, GA  31513

912-367-8114

9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

VIRGIL LEE CARTER

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 2020-90

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY has petitioned for (SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of VIRGIL LEE CARTER, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing setting forth the grounds of any such objection, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 2, 2020.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Diane Hallman

Judge of the Probate Court

36 South Main Street

Baxley, GA  31513

912-367-8114

9/9, 9/16, 9/23 & 9/30

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF B.C. CRANFORD, JR., DECEASED

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

All creditors of the Estate of B.C. CRANFORD, JR., deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

B. Glynn Cranford,

Executor of the Estate

of B.C. Cranford, Jr.

375 Searcy Dr.

Juliette, Georgia 31046

KRIS KNOX, P.C.

Attorney for the Estate of B.C. Cranford, Jr.

37 Tippins Street, Suite B

Baxley, Georgia 31513

9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

EDITH VIRGINIA LIGHTSEY

DECEASED,      

ESTATE NO. 2020-94

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO:  and to whom it may concern:

Richard Jason Lightsey has petitioned for Richard Jason Lightsey to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Edith Virginia Lightsey deceased, of said county, (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.  § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of an such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 9, 2020.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Diane Hallman

Judge of the Probate Court

36 S Main Street

Baxley, GA  31513

912-367-8114

9/16, 9/23, 9/30 & 10/7

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: LINDA FAYE AYCOCK being the same person

as LINDA FAYE TOWNSEND, deceased

Estate No. 2020-66

All creditors of the estate of Linda Faye Aycock, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 26th day of June, 2020.

Christopher A. Aycock and

Corey D. Aycock, Co-Executors

Estate of Linda Faye Aycock

4681 Piney Bluff Road

Baxley, Georgia 31513

Graham F. Floyd

JohnsonFloyd LLP

132 W. Parker Street

Baxley, Georgia 31513

912-367-9000

9/16, 9/23, 9/30; & 10/7.

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JIMMY DONALD WOODS,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 2020-93

NOTICE

IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,

TO: Troy Wesley Woods; Lisa Woods Johnson; James C. Woods; Glenn Anthony Woods

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before October 12, 2020.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Diane Hallman

Judge of the Probate Court

36 South Main Street

Baxley, GA  31513

912-367-8114

9/16, 9/23, 9/30 & 10/7

|

NOTICE

Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate A1 DHALIWAL INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 255 Pendleton Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Angad Prakash Singh Dhaliwal.

J. Alexander Johnson

JOHNSONFLOYD LLP

132 West Parker Street

Baxley, Georgia 31513

(912) 367-9000

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Catherine Griffis,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 2020-76

NOTICE

IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,

TO: Alex Poole and Joshua Griffis

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before October 23, 2020.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Diane Hallman

Judge of the Probate Court

36 South Main Street

Baxley, GA  31513

912-367-8114

9/30, 10/7, 10/14 & 10/21

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF APPLING

LOGIC AND ACCURACY TESTING PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the logic and accuracy testing and preparation of voting equipment to be used in the November 3, 2020, General Election will begin at 9: 00 AM on October 1, 2020 . Testing will continue from day to day until complete and members of the public are entitled to be present during testing. Said testing and preparation will be conducted at The Appling County Elections and Registration Office 83 S Oak St Baxley, GA 31513.

Shonda Carter

Election Supervisor

Appling County

September 30, 2020

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: Estate of HENRY PERRY HUTCHESON, deceased

All creditors of the estate of Henry Perry Hutcheson, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 17 day of July, 2020.

Douglas Keith Hutcheson, Administrator

Estate of Henry Perry Hutcheson

744 East River Road

Baxley, Georgia 31513

Graham F. Floyd

JohnsonFloyd LLP

132 W. Parker Street

Baxley, Georgia 31513

912-367-9000

9/30, 10/7, 10/14, & 10/21.