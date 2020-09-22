IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JIMMY DONALD WOODS,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-93
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: Troy Wesley Woods; Lisa Woods Johnson; James C. Woods; Glenn Anthony Woods
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before October 12, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/16, 9/23, 9/30 & 10/7
|
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
1. APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, filed by ANCA Investments LLC, located at 160 Azalea Road, be annexed and establishing a Business (B-2) Zone in Voting District #1.
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 331 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 3 acres, more or less, and being more particularly shown and described by that certain survey and plat thereof entitled “Survey For Briana Aycock” prepared by Martin Surveying and Mapping, certified by Glenn Martin, G.R.L.S. No. 2912, dated April 18, 2019, recorded in Plat Book 21, Page 148, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Said plat is incorporated herein for a more full and complete description of the above described property and all other legal purposes.
CITY OF BAXLEY
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from MICHAEL CASEY TOMBERLIN to FNB South, dated June 17, 2011 recorded in Deed Book 478, Pages 515-521, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in October, 2020, the following described property:
TRACT ONE: All that tract or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.179 acres, more or less, of Land Lot No. 420. Said tract of land being more particularly described according to the courses, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin and Associates, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated March 3, 2006, recorded in Plat Book 19, Page 450, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia. Said plat by reference thereto is made a part hereof for all purposes. This property being a portion of the same property described in that certain Warranty Deed from Lori Lynne Lee f/k/a Lori Weisberg to Clifton Courson recorded in Deed Book 341, Page 271, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
TRACT TWO: All that tract or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.0 acres, more or less, of Land Lot No. 420. Said tract of land being more particularly described according to the courses, metes, and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin and Associates, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated July 28, 2001, recorded in Plat Book 16, Page 8, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia. Said plat by reference thereto is made a part hereof for all purposes. This is a portion of the same property described in that certain Warranty Deed from Lori Lynne Lee f/k/a Lori Weisberg to Clifton Courson recorded in Deed Book 341, Page 271, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia.
TOGETHER WITH and made a part thereof One 2000 Fleetwood Mobile Home, Vin Number GAFLX07A45609WZ12.
Property address: 280 Acorn LN, Baxley, GA
Map and Parcel # 0030-090J
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated June 17, 2011 in the original principal amount of $35,353.00 and a note date July 20, 2015 in the amount $53,887.09 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Michael Casey Tomberlin
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box 2028, Alma Georgia 31510, phone number 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 24th day of June, 2020.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Michael C Tomberlin
P.O. Box 2028
Alma, GA 31510
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
9/2, 9/9, 9/16 & 9/23
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from THOMAS JOHNSON, JR. and VICKIE NICOLE SHELLMAN to FNB South, dated August 11, 2006 recorded in Deed Book 420, Pages 87-93, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in October, 2020, the following described property:
TRACT ONE: All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situated in Land Lot No. 341 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being designated as Lot No 1, Block “A”, on that certain survey and plat thereof, prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated November 27, 1990, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 60, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said plat by this reference hereto being incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all necessary purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed from Lennox M. Morris to Thomas Johnson, Jr. et. al. by deed dated October 12, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 396, Page 192 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Map and Parcel # C004-025
TRACT TWO: All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situate in Land Lot No. 341 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being designated as Lot No 2 of Block “A”, on that certain survey and plat thereof, prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 2477, dated November 27, 1990, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 60, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, said plat by this reference hereto being incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all necessary purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed from Lennox M. Morris to Thomas Johnson, Jr. et. al. by deed dated October 12, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 396, Page 192 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Map and Parcel # C004-025
TRACT THREE: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No 218 of the 3rd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 5.878 acres, more or less, and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: Northeast by the Southwestern right of way of Oak Street; Southeast by Northwestern right of way of Main Street; South by the Northern right of way of Norwood Street; and Northwest by lands of Michael Whitmore and Angela Whitmore and lands of G. Anthony Tillman
For a more particular description reference is hereby made to a survey and plat thereof prepared by Denean W. Dixon and Associates, certified by Denean W. Dixon, G.R.L.S. No. 1647, dated April 2, 2003, recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 118, of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other legal purposes.
This being the same and identical property conveyed from Carlos Lindsey Flowers, Jr. et.al. to Carlos Lindsay Flowers, Jr. by deed dated April 8, 2003, recorded in Deed Book 409, Page 12 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Map and Parcel# C0097-B043
TRACT FOUR: All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situated in Land Lot No. 341 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being designated as Lot 4 of Block “A” on that certain survey and plat thereof entitled “Survey for Mickey Morris,” prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, G.R.LS. No. 2477, dated November 27, 1990, recorded in Plat Book 14, Page 60, of the records of the Clerk of Superior County of Appling County, Georgia, said plat by this reference hereto being incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all necessary purposes.
This being a portion of the property conveyed from Lennox M. Morris to Thomas Johnson, Jr. et. al. by deed October 12, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 396, Page 192 of the records of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel # C004-021
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated August 11, 2006 in the original principal amount of $24,637.00 and a note date December 20, 2016 in the amount $59,162.38 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject properties is: Thomas Johnson, Jr. and Vickie Nicole Shellman
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box 2028, Alma Georgia 31510, phone number 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 31st day of July, 2020.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for
P.O. Box 2028
Alma, GA 31510
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
|
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY,
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: PETITION OF
LORI ANNE GARBUTT
TO CHANGE NAME TO
LORIANNE GARBUTT
CAFN: SUC2020000185
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that LORI ANNE GARBUTT, the undersigned, filed her Petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, on the 28th day of August, 2020, praying for a change in the name of Petitioner from LORI ANNE GARBUTT to LORIANNE GARBUTT. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said Petition.
This 28th day of August, 2020.
Lori Anne Garbutt, Petitioner
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Petitioner
581 E. Parker St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
9/2, 9/9, 9/16 & 9/23
|
IN PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN DEVON SIMMONS
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-89
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern:
Keely Thornton has petitioned for Keely Thornton to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Steven Devon Simmons deceased, of said county, (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of an such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 5, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Probate Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
VIRGIL LEE CARTER
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2020-90
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY has petitioned for (SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of VIRGIL LEE CARTER, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing setting forth the grounds of any such objection, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 2, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filling fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/9, 9/16, 9/23 & 9/30
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF B.C. CRANFORD, JR., DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of B.C. CRANFORD, JR., deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
B. Glynn Cranford,
Executor of the Estate
of B.C. Cranford, Jr.
375 Searcy Dr.
Juliette, Georgia 31046
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of B.C. Cranford, Jr.
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EDITH VIRGINIA LIGHTSEY
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2020-94
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern:
Richard Jason Lightsey has petitioned for Richard Jason Lightsey to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Edith Virginia Lightsey deceased, of said county, (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of an such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before Oct. 9, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
9/16, 9/23, 9/30 & 10/7
|
NOTICE OF ABANDONMENT OF PROPERTY
TO: Richard Oliver Rogers, 301 Fair Street, Baxley, GA 31513
RE: 3 - magazines (Child Life); 3 - magazines (Delineator); 6 - magazines (The Ladies’ World); 3 - magazines (The Designer); 6 - magazines (The Ladies’ Home Journal); 2 - magazines (American); 2 - magazines (Holland’s); 1 - magazine (McCalls)
The above-described property has been abandoned and the Jekyll Island-State Park Authority will become the owner of the property if no person can prove ownership of the property. A person claiming ownership of the property shall notify Andrea Marroquin at 100 James Road, Jekyll Island, Georgia 31527 in writing by November 21st, 2020.
9/16 & 9/23
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: LINDA FAYE AYCOCK being the same person
as LINDA FAYE TOWNSEND, deceased
Estate No. 2020-66
All creditors of the estate of Linda Faye Aycock, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 26th day of June, 2020.
Christopher A. Aycock and
Corey D. Aycock, Co-Executors
Estate of Linda Faye Aycock
4681 Piney Bluff Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
9/16, 9/23, 9/30; & 10/7.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
ViaSat, Inc. is proposing a new build, Satellite Access Node (SAN) Facility not to exceed 20 feet in height near Baxley, Appling County, GA 31513 on the east side of Yellow Jacket Rd, approximately 1,455 feet north-northeast from the intersection with Thornton Rd. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to, Tetra Tech, C/O ViaSat Comments, 301 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203, or by email viasatsite_comments@tetratech.com, or by phone 1-833-460-0529.
