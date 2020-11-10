IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOEY DAVID JOHNSON
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2020-114
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
JESSICA PEARCE has petitioned for JESSICA PEARCE to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of JOEY DAVID JOHNSON deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 4, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
11/11, 11/18, 11/25 & 12/2
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DAVID L. THOMAS, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate od David L. Thomas, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
David W. Thomas
Executor of the Estate
Of David L. Thomas
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Kris Knox, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of David L. Thomas
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
11/11, 11/18, 11/25 & 12/2
|
APPLING COUNTY
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
ARCHITECTURAL GRANT SERVICES
Date: November 6th, 2020
Statements of qualifications and proposals are being requested from architectural firms with a strong record in successfully assisting local governments with the implementation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs. Responding firms should be technically qualified and licensed in the State of Georgia to provide these services.
Plans are to contract for architectural preliminary design services required for a potential FY21 CDBG project and, if funded, for engineering/architectural services for the implementation of the project. The purpose of the project is to provide additions to the Head Start Facility
Information which should be submitted for our evaluation is as follows:
History of firm and resources
CDBG/EIP/RDF experience, including other DCA grant programs
Key personnel/qualifications
Current workload
Scope and level of service proposed
Experience with similar projects and list of references
Fees and/or Percentages (if any) associated with the Preliminary Architect Report (PAR) for the application, and Design and Construction Management Services, if the project is funded. The draft PAR would be needed no later than January 29th, 2021
Errors and Omissions Insurance
Statement of Qualifications Form
Section 3 Certification Form (Only Submit with your Proposal if you are claiming Section 3 Status.)
All contracts are subject to Federal and State contract provisions prescribed by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. This project is covered under the requirements of Section 3 of the HUD Act of 1968, as amended and Section 3 Business Concerns are encouraged to apply.
Appling County also abides by the following laws as they pertain to HUD Assisted Projects: Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Title 1; Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 (Fair Housing Act); Section 104(b)(2) of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended; Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA); and the Architectural Barriers Act of 1968.
Interested parties should request copies of the Statement of Qualifications Form and Section 3 Solicitation Package prior to preparing and submitting their proposal. Proposals should be received no later than 8:00 AM on December 14th, 2020. To Kayla Johnson at Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission. Proposals received after the above date and time may not be considered. We reserve the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities in the proposal process. Questions, Statement of Qualifications and Section 3 Certification form requests (i.e., request for Section 3 preference), and proposal packages should be submitted to the name and address listed below:
Kayla Johnson
5405 Oak Street Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-4771
Email:kjohnson@hogarc.org
|
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY,
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Patrick Henry Brannen,
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Patrick Henry Brannen, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 6th day of October.
Teri Gardner
Patrick Brannen
Andrew Brannen
Executors of the Estate
of Patrick Henry Brannen
3740 Hatch Parkway S
Baxley, Georgia 31513
10/21, 10/28, 11/4 & 11/11
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Robert E. Davis, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Robert E. Davis, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Shirley H. Davis,
Executor of the Estate
of Robert E. Davis
402 Cauley Road,
Baxley, Georgia 31513
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Robert E. Davis
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
10/21, 10/28, 11/4 & 11/11
|
STATE OF GEORGIA
APPLING COUNTY
All creditors and debtors of the Estate of VIRGIL LEE CARTER deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 14th day of October, 2020.
SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY
Administrator
11826 Blackshear Highway
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. ANDERSON RAMAY, JR.
The Ramay Law Firm
Attorney for the Estate of
VIRGIL LEE CARTER
P. O. Box 2245
28 South Williams Street
Hazlehurst, Georgia 3l539
10/21, 10/28, 11/4 & 11/11
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN DEVON SIMMONS, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Steven Devon Simmons, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
Keely Thornton,
Administrator of the Estate
of Steven Devon Simmons
1046 Poor Robin Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Steven Devon Simmons
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
10/21, 10/28, 11/4, & 11/11
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of IMA JEAN CHILDRESS, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Ima Jean Childress, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 16th day of October, 2020.
David McDaniel, Co-Administrator
Cynthia McCoy, Co-Administrator
Estate of Ima Jean Childress
3645 Tower Road
Odum, Georgia 31555
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
10/28, 11/4, 11/11, & 11/18
|
Notice is given that Articles of Organization that will form Olde Hill Farms, LLC have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the company is located at 1775 George Craven Road, Baxley, GA 31513, and the initial registered agent at such address is Joshua Garcia.
Submitted by:
J. Frank Smith, Jr.
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 27
Vidalia, GA 30475
(912) 538-0900
10/21, 10/28, 11/4 & 11/11
|
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate M & S LOGGING INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 240 Magnolia Drive, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Zach Mobley.
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd, LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9000
11/4 & 11/11
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from JAMES NATHAN DYAL to FNB South, dated October 13, 1999 recorded in Deed Book 330, Page 222, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2020, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 20 acres more or less, of Land Lot No. 574, being more particularly described according to the courses, metes, and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Denean W. Dixon, GRLS #1647, dated 8/18/94, recorded at Plat Book 13, Page 350 Appling County, Georgia Deed Records, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes.
Grantor grants to Grantee, its successor and/or assigns all of his rights to that certain easement for ingress & egress at Book 279, Page 528, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records.
Property Address: 2372 E. River Rd, Baxley, GA
Map and Parcel: 0044 026C
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated October 13, 1999 in the original principal amount of $18,153.59 and a note dated June 13, 2008 in the amount of $ 25,397.16 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject properties is: James Nathan Dyal
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box 2028, Alma Georgia 31510, phone number 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 29th day of September 2020.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for James Nathan Dyal
P.O. Box 2028
Alma, GA 31510
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25
|
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation, which will incorporate Parkland in Christ Inc, have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Title 14 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated /Section 501 (c)(3) Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 70 Mansell Court, Suite 100 PMB #45 Roswell GA 30076, and its initial registered agent at such address is LegalCorp Solutions, Inc.
11/4 & 11/11
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of FREDERICK DAVID CARTER, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Frederick David Carter, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 29th day of October, 2020.
Sherryl Ann Carter and David Alan Carter
Co-Executors
Estate of Frederick David Carter
1487 Fred Carter Road
Odum, Georgia 31555
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Jessica Kimmons to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for CITYWORTH MORTGAGE LLC, its successors and assigns, dated May 23, 2017, recorded in Deed Book 542, Page 176, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to MIDFIRST BANK by assignment recorded in Deed Book 568, Page 378, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED FOURTEEN AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($85,914.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2020, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
MIDFIRST BANK is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Midland Mortgage, a division of MidFirst Bank, 999 N.W. Grand Boulevard Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-6116, 800-654-4566.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Jessica Kimmons or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 7550 Golden Isles W. , Hazlehurst, Georgia 31513.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
MIDFIRST BANK
as Attorney in Fact for
Jessica Kimmons
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, GA 30076
EXHIBIT “A”
All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in Land Lot 397 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.14 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as all of TRACT 2B on that certain plat of survey prepared by R. Bayne Stone, Georgia R.L.S. No. 2440, dated May 4, 1998, last revised August 4, 2004, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 17, folio 34. Reference is hereby made to said plat and the record thereof for all purposes of description.
MR/ca 12/1/20
Our file no. 5754919 - FT17
October 21, 2020
0
Page 2
11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Bonnell Marie Rogers
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2020-112
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern:
Willie Carl Rogers has petitioned for Willie Carl Rogers to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Bonnell Marie Rogers deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before November 30, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25
|
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ROBERT JEROME THORNTON, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of Robert Jerome Thornton, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 22nd day of October, 2020.
Deborah Thornton Griffin,
Co-Executor of the Estate of
Robert Jerome Thornton, Deceased
451 Riley Road
Waycross, Georgia 31503
Derwin Griffin,
Co-Executor of the Estate of
Robert Jerome Thornton, Deceased
451 Riley Road
Waycross, Georgia 31503
11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DEBRA JEAN JOHNSON
DECEASED,
ESTATE NO. 2020-113
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
JESSICA PEARCE has petitioned for JESSICA PEARCE to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of DEBRA JEAN JOHNSON deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 4, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
11/11, 11/18, 11/25 & 12/2
|
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF DEMETRIS LEE NORRIS CARTER
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Demetris Lee Norris Carter, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 3rd day of November, 2020.
Lee Norris Carter, Administrator
468 Ed Carter Rd.
Baxley, GA 31513
11/11, 11/18, 11/25 & 12/2
