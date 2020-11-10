IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOEY DAVID JOHNSON

DECEASED,      

ESTATE NO. 2020-114

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: whom it may concern:

JESSICA PEARCE has petitioned for JESSICA PEARCE to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of JOEY DAVID JOHNSON deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.  § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 4, 2020.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Diane Hallman

Judge of the Probate Court

36 S Main Street

Baxley, GA  31513

912-367-8114

11/11, 11/18, 11/25 & 12/2

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DAVID L. THOMAS, DECEASED

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

All creditors of the Estate od David L. Thomas, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

David W. Thomas

Executor of the Estate

Of David L. Thomas

Baxley, Georgia 31513

Kris Knox, P.C.

Attorney for the Estate of David L. Thomas

37 Tippins Street, Suite B

Baxley, Georgia 31513

11/11, 11/18, 11/25 & 12/2

|

APPLING COUNTY

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

ARCHITECTURAL GRANT SERVICES

Date: November 6th, 2020

Statements of qualifications and proposals are being requested from architectural firms with a strong record in successfully assisting local governments with the implementation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs. Responding firms should be technically qualified and licensed in the State of Georgia to provide these services.

Plans are to contract for architectural preliminary design services required for a potential FY21 CDBG project and, if funded, for engineering/architectural services for the implementation of the project. The purpose of the project is to provide additions to the Head Start Facility

Information which should be submitted for our evaluation is as follows:

History of firm and resources

CDBG/EIP/RDF experience, including other DCA grant programs

Key personnel/qualifications

Current workload

Scope and level of service proposed

Experience with similar projects and list of references

Fees and/or Percentages (if any) associated with the Preliminary Architect Report (PAR) for the application, and Design and Construction Management Services, if the project is funded. The draft PAR would be needed no later than January 29th, 2021

Errors and Omissions Insurance

Statement of Qualifications Form

Section 3 Certification Form (Only Submit with your Proposal if you are claiming Section 3 Status.)

All contracts are subject to Federal and State contract provisions prescribed by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. This project is covered under the requirements of Section 3 of the HUD Act of 1968, as amended and Section 3 Business Concerns are encouraged to apply.

Appling County also abides by the following laws as they pertain to HUD Assisted Projects: Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Title 1; Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 (Fair Housing Act); Section 104(b)(2) of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended; Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA); and the Architectural Barriers Act of 1968.

Interested parties should request copies of the Statement of Qualifications Form and Section 3 Solicitation Package prior to preparing and submitting their proposal. Proposals should be received no later than 8:00 AM on December 14th, 2020. To Kayla Johnson at Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission. Proposals received after the above date and time may not be considered. We reserve the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities in the proposal process. Questions, Statement of Qualifications and Section 3 Certification form requests (i.e., request for Section 3 preference), and proposal packages should be submitted to the name and address listed below:

Kayla Johnson

5405 Oak Street Eastman, GA 31023

Phone: 478-374-4771

Email:kjohnson@hogarc.org

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

APPLING COUNTY,

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Patrick Henry Brannen,

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

All creditors of the Estate of Patrick Henry Brannen, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.

This 6th day of October.

Teri Gardner

Patrick Brannen

Andrew Brannen

Executors of the Estate

of Patrick Henry Brannen

3740 Hatch Parkway S

Baxley, Georgia 31513

10/21, 10/28, 11/4 & 11/11

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Robert E. Davis, DECEASED

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

All creditors of the Estate of Robert E. Davis, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

Shirley H. Davis,

Executor of the Estate

of Robert E. Davis

402 Cauley Road,

Baxley, Georgia 31513

KRIS KNOX, P.C.

Attorney for the Estate of Robert E. Davis

37 Tippins Street, Suite B

Baxley, Georgia 31513

10/21, 10/28, 11/4 & 11/11

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

APPLING COUNTY

All creditors and debtors of the Estate of VIRGIL LEE CARTER deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of October, 2020.

SHEILA ELAINE KENNEDY

Administrator

11826 Blackshear Highway

Baxley, Georgia 31513

J. ANDERSON RAMAY, JR.

The Ramay Law Firm

Attorney for the Estate of

VIRGIL LEE CARTER

P. O. Box 2245

28 South Williams Street

Hazlehurst, Georgia 3l539

10/21, 10/28, 11/4 & 11/11

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

STEVEN DEVON SIMMONS, DECEASED

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

All creditors of the Estate of Steven Devon Simmons, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.

Keely Thornton,

Administrator of the Estate

of Steven Devon Simmons

1046 Poor Robin Road

Baxley, Georgia 31513

KRIS KNOX, P.C.

Attorney for the Estate of Steven Devon Simmons

37 Tippins Street, Suite B

Baxley, Georgia 31513

10/21, 10/28, 11/4, & 11/11

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: Estate of IMA JEAN CHILDRESS, deceased

All creditors of the estate of Ima Jean Childress, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 16th day of October, 2020.

David McDaniel, Co-Administrator

Cynthia McCoy, Co-Administrator

Estate of Ima Jean Childress

3645 Tower Road

Odum, Georgia 31555

Graham F. Floyd

JohnsonFloyd LLP

132 W. Parker Street

Baxley, Georgia 31513

912-367-9000

10/28, 11/4, 11/11, & 11/18

|

Notice is given that Articles of Organization that will form Olde Hill Farms, LLC have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the company is located at 1775 George Craven Road, Baxley, GA 31513, and the initial registered agent at such address is Joshua Garcia.

Submitted by:

J. Frank Smith, Jr.

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 27

Vidalia, GA 30475

(912) 538-0900

10/21, 10/28, 11/4 & 11/11

|

Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate M & S LOGGING INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 240 Magnolia Drive, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Zach Mobley.

Graham F. Floyd

JohnsonFloyd, LLP

132 West Parker Street

Baxley, Georgia 31513

(912) 367-9000

11/4 & 11/11

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

COUNTY OF APPLING

STATE OF GEORGIA

By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from JAMES NATHAN DYAL to FNB South, dated October 13, 1999 recorded in Deed Book 330, Page 222, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2020, the following described property:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 20 acres more or less, of Land Lot No. 574, being more particularly described according to the courses, metes, and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Denean W. Dixon, GRLS #1647, dated 8/18/94, recorded at Plat Book 13, Page 350 Appling County, Georgia Deed Records, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes.

Grantor grants to Grantee, its successor and/or assigns all of his rights to that certain easement for ingress & egress at Book 279, Page 528, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records.

Property Address: 2372 E. River Rd, Baxley, GA

Map and Parcel: 0044 026C

Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated October 13, 1999 in the original principal amount of $18,153.59 and a note dated June 13, 2008 in the amount of $ 25,397.16 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein

The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.

To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject properties is: James Nathan Dyal

The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.

Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box 2028, Alma Georgia 31510, phone number 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.

This the 29th day of September 2020.

FNB South as

Attorney-in-Fact for James Nathan Dyal

P.O. Box 2028

Alma, GA 31510

912-367-0200

Jerome Adams

Attorney at Law

P. O. Box 1005

Douglas, GA 3l534

(912)384-7109

11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25

|

NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE

Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation, which will incorporate Parkland in Christ Inc, have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Title 14 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated /Section 501 (c)(3) Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 70 Mansell Court, Suite 100 PMB #45 Roswell GA 30076, and its initial registered agent at such address is LegalCorp Solutions, Inc.

11/4 & 11/11

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: Estate of FREDERICK DAVID CARTER, deceased

All creditors of the estate of Frederick David Carter, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 29th day of October, 2020.

Sherryl Ann Carter and David Alan Carter

Co-Executors

Estate of Frederick David Carter

1487 Fred Carter Road

Odum, Georgia 31555

J. Alexander Johnson

JohnsonFloyd LLP

132 W. Parker Street

Baxley, Georgia 31513

912-367-9000

11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Jessica Kimmons to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for CITYWORTH MORTGAGE LLC, its successors and assigns, dated May 23, 2017, recorded in Deed Book 542, Page 176, Appling County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to MIDFIRST BANK by assignment recorded in Deed Book 568, Page 378, Appling County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED FOURTEEN AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($85,914.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2020, the following described property:

SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

MIDFIRST BANK is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.

The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Midland Mortgage, a division of MidFirst Bank, 999 N.W. Grand Boulevard Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-6116, 800-654-4566.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Jessica Kimmons or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 7550 Golden Isles W. , Hazlehurst, Georgia 31513.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

MIDFIRST BANK

as Attorney in Fact for

Jessica Kimmons

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

1544 Old Alabama Road

Roswell, GA 30076

www.foreclosurehotline.net

EXHIBIT “A”

All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in Land Lot 397 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.14 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as all of TRACT 2B on that certain plat of survey prepared by R. Bayne Stone, Georgia R.L.S. No. 2440, dated May 4, 1998, last revised August 4, 2004, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 17, folio 34. Reference is hereby made to said plat and the record thereof for all purposes of description.

MR/ca 12/1/20

Our file no. 5754919 - FT17

October 21, 2020

0

Page 2

11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Bonnell Marie Rogers

DECEASED,      

ESTATE NO. 2020-112

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO:  and to whom it may concern:

Willie Carl Rogers has petitioned for Willie Carl Rogers to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Bonnell Marie Rogers deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.  § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before November 30, 2020.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Diane Hallman

Judge of the Probate Court

36 S Main Street

Baxley, GA  31513

912-367-8114

11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF APPLING

IN RE: ROBERT JEROME THORNTON, DECEASED

All creditors of the Estate of Robert Jerome Thornton, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

This 22nd day of October, 2020.

Deborah Thornton Griffin,

Co-Executor of the Estate of

Robert Jerome Thornton, Deceased

451 Riley Road

Waycross, Georgia 31503

Derwin Griffin,

Co-Executor of the Estate of

Robert Jerome Thornton, Deceased

451 Riley Road

Waycross, Georgia 31503

11/4, 11/11, 11/18 & 11/25

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DEBRA JEAN JOHNSON

DECEASED,      

ESTATE NO. 2020-113

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: whom it may concern:

JESSICA PEARCE has petitioned for JESSICA PEARCE to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of DEBRA JEAN JOHNSON deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.  § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 4, 2020.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Diane Hallman

Judge of the Probate Court

36 S Main Street

Baxley, GA  31513

912-367-8114

11/11, 11/18, 11/25 & 12/2

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

APPLING COUNTY

IN RE: ESTATE OF DEMETRIS LEE NORRIS CARTER

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

All creditors of the estate of Demetris Lee Norris Carter, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.

This 3rd day of November, 2020.

Lee Norris Carter, Administrator

468 Ed Carter Rd.

Baxley, GA 31513

11/11, 11/18, 11/25 & 12/2