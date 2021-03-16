IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE ESTATE OF: EDWINA JONES STEVERSON
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2021-22
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINSTRATION
NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern
THOMAS EDWARD STEVERSON & BLAKE JONES has Petitioned for THOMAS EDWARD STEVERSON & BLAKE JONES to be appointed Administrator(s) of the Estate of EDWINA JONES STEVERSON, deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 4, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be schedule at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
3/10, 3/17, 3/24 & 3/31
TO: John Thomas Fogarty Jr. aka John Thomas Fogerty Jr.
345 Burnett Road
Alma, Georgia 31510
RE: Lord Street, Graham/Baxley, Appling County, Georgia
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the property described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto, will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on or after the 9th day of April, 2021.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 5th day of November, 2019, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 569, Page 167.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 9th day of April, 2021, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
This 3rd day of February, 2021.
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
Graham F. Floyd
Georgia Bar No. 654987
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
T: (912) 366-9000
F: (912) 367-5883
EXHIBIT A
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Town of Graham, Appling County, Georgia, consisting of one-half (1/2) of an acre, more or less, and being now or formerly bound: North by lands of Mrs. Willie Miller; East by lands of Fender Lord; South by Railroad Street; and West by lands of Mrs. Willene Crosby and lands of J.C. Roddenberry. This is the tract of land conveyed from S.E. O’Quinn to Wesley S. Herndon by deed dated May 2, 1960, recorded in Deed Book 99, page 443, of the deed records of Appling County, Georgia. Said tract being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia.
SAID PROPERTY BEING LOCATED ON LORD STREET, GRAHAM, GEORGIA AND IS DESIGNATED AS APPLING COUNTY TAX PARCEL 0002A 066.
3/17, 3/24, 3/31 & 4/7
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE ESTATE OF: DELOIS WILLIAMS JONES
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2021-21
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINSTRATION
NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern
ASHLEY DELOIS JONES has Petitioned for ASHLEY DELOIS JONES to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of DELOIS WILLIAMS JONES, deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 4, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be schedule at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
3/10, 3/17, 3/24 & 3/31
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Winton Thomas Herrin, Sr.,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2021-24
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of Rita Jo Herrin, for a year’s support from the estate of Winton Thomas Herrin, Sr., Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse) (and) (minor Child(ren)), having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before April 9, 2021, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
3/17, 3/24, 3/31 & 4/7
TO: Estate of Christine Schmid
20270 Michelle Dr
Great Mills, MD 20634
RE: W. Tollison Street, Baxley, Appling County, Georgia
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the property described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto, will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on or after the 1st day of April, 2021.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 2nd day of October, 2018, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 557, Page 318.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 1st day of April, 2021, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
This 3rd day of February, 2021.
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
Graham F. Floyd
Georgia Bar No. 654987
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
T: (912) 366-9000
F: (912) 367-5883
EXHIBIT A
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, and being Lots 16, 17 and 18, Block 6, of what is known as Speer’s Addition to the City of Baxley, a plat of said addition being of record in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 1, page 43, and for full and complete description of said above lots, reference is hereby made to said plat.
This being a portion of the land conveyed by Harvey Spell to Bithie Spell by deed dated December 17, 1955, and being of record in the deed records of Appling County, Georgia.
SAID PROPERTY BEING LOCATED ON W. TOLLISON STREET, BAXLEY, GEORGIA AND IS DESIGNATED AS APPLING COUNTY TAX PARCEL G003 086.
3/10, 3/17, 3/24 & 3/31
TO: Darrell Simpson
Sharon Simpson
P.O. Box 1141
Baxley, Georgia 31515
Darrell Simpson
Sharon Simpson
221 E. Allen Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
RE: Warrick Lane, Baxley, Appling County, Georgia
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the property described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto, will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on or after the 1st day of April, 2021.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 2nd day of October, 2018, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 557, Page 319.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 1st day of April, 2021, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
This 3rd day of February, 2021.
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
Graham F. Floyd
Georgia Bar No. 654987
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
T: (912) 366-9000
F: (912) 367-5883
EXHIBIT A
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 332 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being in the City of Baxley, and being designated as Lot No. Three (3) and more particularly described according to that certain survey and plat thereof prepared by Olen J. Baxley, surveyor, dated May 18, 1960, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court Appling County, Georgia in Plat Book 99, page 449. This lot being bound now or formerly as follows: North by other lands of Grady G. Simpson and Pearly Mae C. Simpson a/k/a Pearlie Mae C. Simpson; East by lands Anna Bell Burke; South by lands of Irene Williams; and West by Warrick Street. Beginning at a point where the Northwest corner of this lot intersects with Warrick Street and lands of Grady C. Simpson and Pearly Mae C. Simpson a/k/a Pearlie Mae C. Simpson extending Eastward for a distance of 107 feet; thence Southward for a distance of 48 feet; thence Westward for a distance of 112 feet; thence Northward along the East side of Warrick Street for a distance of 71 feet to the Point of Beginning.
This being the same property conveyed from J.P. Morris to Grady G. Simpson (deceased) and Pearly Mae C. Simpson a/k/a Pearlie Mae C. Simpson, by deed dated February 1, 1966, recorded in Deed Book 122, page 137, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
SAID PROPERTY BEING LOCATED ON WARRICK LANE, BAXLEY, GEORGIA AND IS DESIGNATED AS APPLING COUNTY TAX PARCEL C004 080.
3/10, 3/17, 3/24 & 3/31
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from CALLIE M. CARTER to FNB South, dated March 20, 2018 recorded in Deed Book 550, Pages 198-205, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2021, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Fourth Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.197 acres of original Land Lot Number 206 and being bound, now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of Glynn Herndon; East by County Road 278; South by lands of Glynn Herndon and West by lands of Glynn Herndon. Said tract of land being more fully shown on a survey and plat thereof by Denean W. Dixon, G.R.L.S. No. 1647, dated November 20, 2000, a copy of which is recorded in Deed Book 342, Page 54, of the deed records in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia, incorporated herein by reference thereto for descriptive and all legal purposes.
TOGETHER WITH a 1996 Grand Manor4643A ID Number GAGMTD1814A & GAGMTD1814B
Property address: 540 Freddy Rd, Baxley, GA
Map and Parcel # 0119-003B
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated March 20, 2018 in the original principal amount of $13,143.19 and a note in the amount of $31,204.01 dated May 24, 2018 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Callie M. Carter
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box 2028, Alma Georgia 31510, phone number 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 29th day of January, 2021.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Callie M. Carter
P.O. Box 2028
Alma, GA 31510
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
3/3, 3/10, 3/17 & 3/24
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF KATHERN BEARD CASH,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2021-17
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: and to whom it may concern: DWIGHT L. CASH, SR., has petitioned for DWIGHT L. CASH, SR. to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of KATHERN BEARD CASH, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of report, waiver of statements and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 26, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
3/3, 3/10, 3/17 & 3/24
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES HOLT SELLERS, SR.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of James Holt Sellers, Sr., late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This the 24th day of February, 2021.
Janda S. Morris
3758 Lennox Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
Co-Executrix of
Estate of James Holt Sellers, Sr.
Jada S. Miles
130 Red Oak Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
Co-Executrix of
Estate of James Holt Sellers, Sr.
3/3, 3/10, 3/17 & 3/24
TO: Christy Bohannon
Doris Kersey
279 First Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
RE: 147 Beach Road, Baxley, Appling County, Georgia
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the property described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto, will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on or after the 1st day of April, 2021.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 5th day of November, 2019, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 569, Page 165.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 1st day of April, 2021, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
This 3rd day of February, 2021.
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
Graham F. Floyd
Georgia Bar No. 654987
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
T: (912) 366-9000
F: (912) 367-5883
EXHIBIT A
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, a portion of Lot of Land No. 331, and being Lot 15, Block 2, Blueberry Hill Subdivision, Section 1, bound as follows: North and South by lands of J.P. Morris, East by an alley; and West by Beach Road. Said tract of land being more completely described as follows: COMMENCING at a point of the East right of way line of Beach Road, which point is located North 02 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 160 feet from the point of intersection of the North right of way line of Robin Street with the East right of way line of Beach Road and from said point of Commencement continue along the East right of way line of Beach Road North 02 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 80; thence turn and run South 88 degrees 00 minute East a distance of 145 feet; thence turn and run South 02 degrees 00 minutes West a distance of 80 feet; thence turn and run North 88 degrees 00 minutes West a distance of 145 feet, to the Point of Beginning.
Being more accurately shown according to a survey and plat thereof by David Peacock, Surveyor, dated July 7, 1972, being incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes.
SAID PROPERTY HAVING AN ADDRESS OF 147 BEACH ROAD, BAXLEY, GEORGIA AND IS DESIGNATED AS APPLING COUNTY TAX PARCEL F002 056.
3/10, 3/17, 3/24 & 3/31
TO: Estate of Herschel Connell Estate
3324 Quaker Spring Ct
Augusta, Georgia 30907
RE: Highway 341, Baxley, Appling County, Georgia
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the property described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto, will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on or after the 1st day of April, 2021.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 2nd day of October, 2018, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 557, Page 317.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 1st day of April, 2021, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
This 3rd day of February, 2021.
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
Graham F. Floyd
Georgia Bar No. 654987
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
T: (912) 366-9000
F: (912) 367-5883
EXHIBIT A
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 396 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being in the Town of Pine Grove, consisting of 0.86 acre, more or less, being apportion of the property that is described in a deed from John E Ladson Jr. to Hershel Connell of record in Deed Book 207, page 275, Appling County, Georgia Records.
SAID PROPERTY BEING LOCATED ON HIGHWAY 341, BAXLEY, GEORGIA AND IS DESIGNATED AS APPLING COUNTY TAX PARCEL 0008-041.
3/10, 3/17, 3/24 & 3/31
TO: Estate of Emma L. Carter
434 Landing Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
RE: 4 acres off Ten Mile Road, Baxley, Appling County, Georgia
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the property described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto, will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on or after the 1st day of April, 2021.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 5th day of November, 2019, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 569, Page 172.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 1st day of April, 2021, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
This 4th day of February, 2021.
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
J. Alexander Johnson
Georgia Bar No. 394150
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, GA 31513
T: (912) 366-9000
F: (912) 367-5883
EXHIBIT A
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
All and only that parcel of land lying and being in a norther portion of Land Lot No. 470 of the Third Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being bounded now or formerly as follows: North by lands of M.M. Carter being original line; South by lands of Lizzie Carter; East by lands of Lizzie Carter; West by lands of Lissie Carter. Said tract of land containing 4.0 acres, more or less, and is located on Ten Mile Road.
SAID PROPERTY IS LOCATED OFF TEN MILE ROAD, BAXLEY, GEORGIA AND IS DESIGNATED AS APPLING COUNTY TAX PARCEL 0091 038.
3/10, 3/17, 3/24 & 3/31
UNOFFICIAL VERSION – PENDING SUPREME COURT APPROVAL
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
LAWRENCE MONTY LEE,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2021-16
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of Lacey White, for a year’s support from the estate of Lawrence Montey Lee, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse)(and)(minor child(ren)), have been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before March 31, 2021, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds for any such objections and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
DIANE HALLMAN,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
3/3, 3/10, 3/17& 3/24
