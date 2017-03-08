Eason signs letter of intent

On Thurday, March 2, Appling County High School Pirate standout wrestler Mokeil Eason signed a letter of intent to wrestle for Brewton-Parker College.
Brewton-Parker College is a private, Christian, co-educational college whose main campus is located in Mount Vernon. Brewton-Parker is affiliated with the Georgia Baptist Convention. In 1905, Brewton Parker College began as a private school serving grades one through eleven. By the early 1980’s Brewton Parker became a two-year community college and by 1986 the two-year college evolved into a four-year institution. Pictured, l-r, sitting, Marniece Eason, Mark Eason, Mokeil Eason, and Pam Eason. Standing, Coach Weston Skinner, Principal Dr. Gene Starr, Coach Mark Green and Athletic Director Jon Lindsey.
To see more news pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.