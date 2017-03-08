Eason signs letter of intent

On Thurday, March 2, Appling County High School Pirate standout wrestler Mokeil Eason signed a letter of intent to wrestle for Brewton-Parker College.
Brewton-Parker College is a private, Christian, co-educational college whose main campus is located in Mount Vernon. Brewton-Parker is affiliated with the Georgia Baptist Convention. In 1905, Brewton Parker College began as a private school serving grades one through eleven. By the early 1980’s Brewton Parker became a two-year community college and by 1986 the two-year college evolved into a four-year institution. Pictured, l-r, sitting, Marniece Eason, Mark Eason, Mokeil Eason, and Pam Eason. Standing, Coach Weston Skinner, Principal Dr. Gene Starr, Coach Mark Green and Athletic Director Jon Lindsey.

