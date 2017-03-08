John Alexander “Jack” Lynn, II, age 84, formerly of Baxley and St. Simons Island died Sunday, February 19, 2017 in St. Augustine, Florida.
Mr. Lynn was born March 30, 1932 in Augusta to the late James Maxwell Lynn and the late Lillie Mae Hall Lynn.
Before graduating from Appling County High School in 1949 he was quarterback for the Pirates, a member of the Boy’s Monogram Club, Key Club, Science Club, and the Pirate Staff-Advertising. He was also elected Senior Class President and Senior Who’s Who “Best All Around.”
After high school, Mr. Lynn went on to receive his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and remained a lifelong fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his honorable service.
After the war and marriage, he returned to Baxley to run the family business, Tollison Lynn Company. He later became a Senior Life Insurance Underwriter with Liberty National Life Insurance Company and was a member of the Torch (Top Sales) Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Annis Gibson Lynn and his sister, Carolyn Elizabeth Lynn Branch. Survivors include his daughter, Margaret Lucile Lillie “Meg” Lynn Harbin, and husband, Scott, of Jacksonville, Florida; son, John Alexander Lynn, III, and fiancé, Antoinette Lopez, of Pompano Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Raleigh Scott Harbin, and wife, Kristen, and Margaret Madison Harbin all of Jacksonville, Florida; nephew, Bob (Andrea) Branch of Gainesville; and cousin, Barbara Tollison Barnes of Baxley.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, March 4, at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Ferguson officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery with Military Honors.
Active pallbearers were Bob Branch, Jerome Murray, Jimmy Flood, Pres Johnson, Marland Harvey, and Kevin Benegas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances to Clyde E. Lassen State Veterans’ Nursing Home 4650 State Road 16 St. Augustine, Florida 32092. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.