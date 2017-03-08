Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services of Odessa C. Skipper, age 95, who passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
She was a native of Appling County and resided in Baxley all her life. She was retired from the Appling County School System, where she was a Food Service Manager. She was a Methodist by faith and attended Hopewell United Methodist Church. Mrs. Skipper was the daughter of the late Willie C. Courson and Fannie Altman Courson of Baxley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maury D. Skipper and four sisters, Jimmy Lou Lynch, Willie Mae Webb, Merle Head and Mary Lavenia Doke.
Beloved mother of daughters, Loretta and Kenneth Hutchinson of Fayetteville, Fannie Mae and John Wesley Gibson of Leesburg and Brenda and David Battles of Baxley; grandchildren, Kem and Susan Hutchinson of Columbus, Misty Arnold of Columbus, Keary and Lisa Hutchinson of Jacksonville, FL, Libby Mooney of Dallas, Crystal Lynn and Davy Youmans of Leesburg, Chad Wesley and Lisa Gibson of Ogden, UT, Michael Jon and Misty Baxley of Baxley, Brandy and Linton Deloach of Baxley; great grandchildren, Lexi and Luke Arnold, Lilly and Grady Hutchinson, Scott Hutchinson, Austin Mooney, Olivia Lynn and Mary Aliza Youmans, Mikala and Ryan Powers, Ledley and Evan Baxley, Hannah Tyre and Laken and Lacey Deloach; great great grandchild, Kobie Powers.
Visitation was held Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Hopewell United Methodist Church with the Reverend Creig Smith and the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
Mrs. Skipper lay in state one hour prior to funeral services on Wednesday.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Kem Hutchinson, Keary Hutchinson, Chad Gibson, Davy Youmans, Michael Jon Baxley and Linton Deloach.
Honorary pallbearers were Comfort Care Hospice staff, Hopewell United Methodist Church Sunday School class and all in attendance.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at milesnobles.com.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Odessa C. Skipper.