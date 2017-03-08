Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Dustin “Dusty” Shanon Smith, age 33, who passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Atlanta.
He grew up in Appling County, married the love of his life and moved to Cedar Crossing. He was a certified welder working with PCF in Vidalia and a member of Calvary’s Grace Baptist Church. Dusty was a loving husband always keeping the box of turtles filled by the bedside and a caring father appreciating the little moments of chaos. He was dedicated to his family, hard work and the love of metal.
Survivors include his wife, Ashley Elizabeth Pearce Smith of Cedar Crossing; a son, Matthew Dalton Smith of Cedar Crossing, a daughter, Scarlette Grace Smith of Cedar Crossing; parents, Billy and Sandra Smith of Reidsville; a brother, Rusty Smith and wife, Rachel of Vidalia; a brother in-law, Devin Pearce and wife, Sarah of Surrency; a sister in-law, Jana Bevill and husband, Watson of Springfield; two nieces, Abbygail and Bethany Smith of Vidalia; mother and father in-law, Glynn and Lisa Pearce of Surrency and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Brian Patrick and the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Dallas Sikes, David Crosby, Chavis Griffin, Skyler Nobles, Daniel Sikes and Adam Hallman.
