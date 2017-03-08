In the United States, that is equal to approximately $30 million dollars per year. With that much money being spent on lawns, it’s important to make the proper decisions.
Generally, the biggest mistakes made in lawn care are fertilizing and watering incorrectly.
Applying fertilizer at the right time is as important as knowing what fertilizer to apply. Generally, spring and fall fertilization with a complete fertilizer (contains N, P and K) is recommended for the warm-season grasses. The spring application should be made after the grass begins to green-up and grow.
There are about three different varieties of grass around our area planted in lawns. However, the most popular and most widely planted is centipede grass. Proper fertilization of centipede grass is very important to its survival. Most people tend to over-fertilize centipede. One pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per year is ample nitrogen on most centipede lawns. On sandy soils in high rainfall areas, 2 pounds per 1,000 square feet per year may be needed. Apply 5 pounds of 12-4-8 per 1,000 square feet in early spring. If a second application is needed, apply 5 pounds of 12-4-8 per 1,000 square feet in early August. One 50 lb. bag of fertilizer is enough for 10,000 sq. ft. 200 lbs. is enough for an entire acre!
