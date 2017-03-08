God, the Devil and Bob

There was a television show on in animated form that made the Simpsons look like a Sunday School class. It was irreverent and a direct mockery of God and with all the dysfunctional social abnormalities we already have with children and teens it was absolute poison and should have been banned and I think it was.
But anyway, it showed God as an old white headed man sitting in a bar with the devil and a guy named Bob. The devil is drinking a margarita and God is drinking a beer and they’re shooting the breeze and chewing the fat about all the worlds problems. Which by the way the worlds number one problem that causes all the other problems and that is beer, whiskey and wine and bars and watering holes and houses of ill repute and the list goes on.
When asked about this show a dim wit producer said, “Hey, you know God is cool! Why He’s a sociable kind of guy that would probably join us with a beer, because you know Jesus was a man about town!” Unquote. The bible says in Ephesians 4:26 to get angry and sin not. Some times for us true Christians that is hard to do. I felt like throwing a brick through the television. And I thought, “They were falsely accusing Jesus over 2000 years ago and they are still doing it.” Amen! But what I said to all that is this, “This television trash producer needed his mouth washed out with lye soap and I can tell him what God is.
