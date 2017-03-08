God, the Devil and Bob

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, March 8. 2017
Comments (0)
By:Gary Toole
Least we forget so hopefully it won’t come back or nothing even remotely like it.
There was a television show on in animated form that made the Simpsons look like a Sunday School class. It was irreverent and a direct mockery of God and with all the dysfunctional social abnormalities we already have with children and teens it was absolute poison and should have been banned and I think it was.

But anyway, it showed God as an old white headed man sitting in a bar with the devil and a guy named Bob. The devil is drinking a margarita and God is drinking a beer and they’re shooting the breeze and chewing the fat about all the worlds problems. Which by the way the worlds number one problem that causes all the other problems and that is beer, whiskey and wine and bars and watering holes and houses of ill repute and the list goes on.

When asked about this show a dim wit producer said, “Hey, you know God is cool! Why He’s a sociable kind of guy that would probably join us with a beer, because you know Jesus was a man about town!” Unquote. The bible says in Ephesians 4:26 to get angry and sin not. Some times for us true Christians that is hard to do. I felt like throwing a brick through the television. And I thought, “They were falsely accusing Jesus over 2000 years ago and they are still doing it.” Amen! But what I said to all that is this, “This television trash producer needed his mouth washed out with lye soap and I can tell him what God is.

To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner