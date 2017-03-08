The Senate in a Minute: Week 8

The month of March will be the busiest yet as we will switch gears and focus our attention on House bills.
This week, we saw 24 bills on the Senate floor and we will see another 32 bills tomorrow. We normally don’t see nearly as many bills in the Senate, but because everyone is trying to get all their bills out of the Senate and into the House for consideration, we saw an increase in the bills heard. We will likely be in chamber from 10 a.m. to about midnight on Friday getting as much done as we possibly can. That being said, I will update you on everything that happened on Friday, next week!
This week was especially important for me as my first sponsored bill was on the floor. Senate Bill 130 is about waiving the right to council and the way that process must be done for children and adults. This bill would ensure that if an adult waives the right to council before a hearing or a child waives the right to council at arraignment, it is done knowingly, voluntarily and on the record.
