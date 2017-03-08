Low-performing schools initiative takes a step foward

Last week, the Georgia House of Representatives passed HB 338 by a vote of 138-37. That is a margin of roughly 73 percent. (You might want to double-check my figures. I am, after all, a product of the public education system in Georgia.) The measure got strong bipartisan support, including Democratic House Minority Leader Stacy Abrams.
The bill now goes to the state Senate and at this writing, I suspect it will pass that body with perhaps only modest modifications.
To refresh your memory, HB 338, authored by Rep. Kevin Tanner, R-Dawsonville, is the phoenix rising out of the ashes of the failed constitutional amendment that went down in flames last November.
That amendment submitted that schools deemed “chronically failing” would be placed in an Opportunity School District under the supervision of an appointed superintendent who would report directly to the governor. That concept didn’t fly with voters, thanks in part to a poorly executed public information campaign.
To the credit of those involved in that debacle, lessons were learned and applied this time around. This effort to deal with low-performing schools proposes a Chief Turnaround Officer, turnaround coaches and an advisory council composed of representatives of the Georgia School Board Association; the Georgia School Superintendents Association; the Professional Association of Georgia Educators; the Georgia Association of Educators; the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders and the Georgia PTA — all major players in the public education arena and all who were opposed to the OSD effort. And, I am happy to report, there is no room in the inn for for-profit charter management companies in this legislation.
The Chief Turnaround Officer will report to the State Board of Education, rather than the governor. That has been a source of some concern to opponents since board members are appointed by the governor. Naysayers also claim that the State Department of Education already has the ability to turn around failing schools and, therefore, legislation is not required. I can’t find any evidence that the department, in fact, has done so. Neither can Gov. Nathan Deal.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.