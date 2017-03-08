The People’s House

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, March 8. 2017
Comments (0)
By: Greg Morris
The House completed Day 28 of the 2017 Legislative Session last week. Day 28 was also what is known as Crossover Day, the last day of the session for a bill to pass from one Chamber to another.
A House bill that does not pass to the Senate by Crossover Day has a much less chance of becoming law. These are a few notable bills from Day 28.

Campus Carry. H.B. 280 passed and moved on to the Senate for consideration. This bill allows concealed carry license holders to carry weapons on most areas of the state’s colleges and universities. I voted for this bill.

Casino Gambling. Both the House and Senate version of casino gambling bills failed to pass either Chamber by Crossover Day. A bill that regulates “Fantasy Sports” did pass the House , a move that some argue is a form of gambling. I did not vote for this bill.

Education. The House passed H.B. 338 , a measure to aid the State’s failing schools. Better known as “Plan B”, this bill was in response to the failure of Gov. Deal’s Opportunity School District Plan in November. The measure passed with bi-partisan support. I voted for this bill.

Law Enforcement. H.B. 258 passed the House and increases the sentence for the offence of aggravated assault on a police officer from a minimum of 5 years, to a minimum of ten years. I voted for H.B. 258.

To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner