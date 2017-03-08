The People’s House

A House bill that does not pass to the Senate by Crossover Day has a much less chance of becoming law. These are a few notable bills from Day 28.
Campus Carry. H.B. 280 passed and moved on to the Senate for consideration. This bill allows concealed carry license holders to carry weapons on most areas of the state’s colleges and universities. I voted for this bill.
Casino Gambling. Both the House and Senate version of casino gambling bills failed to pass either Chamber by Crossover Day. A bill that regulates “Fantasy Sports” did pass the House , a move that some argue is a form of gambling. I did not vote for this bill.
Education. The House passed H.B. 338 , a measure to aid the State’s failing schools. Better known as “Plan B”, this bill was in response to the failure of Gov. Deal’s Opportunity School District Plan in November. The measure passed with bi-partisan support. I voted for this bill.
Law Enforcement. H.B. 258 passed the House and increases the sentence for the offence of aggravated assault on a police officer from a minimum of 5 years, to a minimum of ten years. I voted for H.B. 258.
