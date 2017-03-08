Crosby attends Chamber Day

With the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce spent a day at the Capitol to listen, learn and engage with state legislators and elected officials.
Over 50 Chamber professionals from across the state descended on the State Capitol on February 21 to hear legislative updates. Chambers of Commerce are the link between business and politics and play a vital role in educating the business community about what is going on at the Capitol as well as informing legislators about what the business community needs to be successful. Keri Crosby, Baxley- Appling County Chamber Director, represents our community as chairperson of the education committee, coordinator of GACCE Day at the Capitol, as well as being the GACCE Board Member for Region 9 (pictured above with Governor Deal and First Lady, Sandra Deal). Keri is very excited to serve an organization that works to enhance the skills and resources of Chambers of Commerce across the state.
The group was addressed by David Raynor, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs with the Georgia Chamber, on various bills that are being discussed in the legislature now. The group heard from Lt. Governor Casey Cagle on various topics as he encouraged the group to continue pushing businesses to maintain Georgia’s status at the number one state in which to do business. Secretary of State Brian Kemp addressed the group to update them on the new process for licensing on the state level and his vision to further simplify the licensing and registration processes through that office. It is vitally important that communities from across the state are engaged with their legislators and aware of bills and changes that affect business.
