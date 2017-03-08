Thefts, burglaries reported

The following are highlights of incidents handled by officers with the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On February 1 at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers met with a complainant at Appling HealthCare System in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that they were missing several medications from the medication supply box. After a brief investigation, Jessica Hutto, 32, of Baxley was charged with one count theft by taking in connection with the incident. Most of the reported missing medications were returned back to the hospital.
Feb. 3 at approx. 9:35 a.m., officers met with the owner of Knight’s Chainsaw and Marine in reference to a fictitious check. On arrival, the owner told officers that he had sold a lawnmower to a person who paid for it by check, and the check was returned to the business by the bank marked as altered-fictitious. After an investigation into the incident, warrants were issued, charging John C. Knight, 56, of Wadley for one count each of theft by deception and printing-executing-negotiating fictitious checks.
Feb. 4 at approx. 10:32 a.m., officers met with a complainant at a Harry Street address in reference to a battery incident. On arrival, officers discovered that a person driving a small silver vehicle had forced another vehicle off the roadway, where both of the drivers became involved in a physical confrontation. Afterwards, the offender took the keys to the victim’s car and left the scene. Both the driver and a small child that were in the vehicle at the time were unhurt in the incident. While officers were investigating the incident, the offender returned to the scene where he was detained, pending further investigation. After a brief investigation, Anthony Gay, 43, of Baxley was charged with one count each of reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children and two counts of aggravated assault.
Feb. 8 at approx. 10:27 a.m., officers met with a complainant at the Appling County Food Bank in reference to a break in. On arrival, the complainant told officers that sometime during the night, person(s) unknown broke into the food bank through a back door and rummaged through the building. Reported missing was an undetermined amount of produce.
Feb. 8 at approx. 8:51 p.m., officers answered a call to a suspicious person at the Family Dollar. On arrival, the complainant pointed out the person, where officers went and detained him to investigate the call. As a result, officers seized a small amount of marijuana. The person was placed under arrest and placed in a patrol unit for transports, where he became violent and started to kick the rear patrol window. Once at the detention center, the person was still in a violent rage to where he had to be physically restrained for everyone’s safety. Charged in connection with this incident was Gregory Morris, 38, of Baxley on one count each of public drunkenness, possession of marijuana, terroristic threats and acts and two counts of obstruction of a police officer.
