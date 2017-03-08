Hudgens: When you change your clocks change your alarm batteries

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is urging everyone to change the batteries in their smoke alarms at the same time they change their clocks to daylight saving time on March 12.

“The annual change to daylight saving time is the perfect opportunity to make sure your smoke alarms are working properly,” Hudgens said. “Changing the batteries in each device is the easiest way to ensure continued protection of your family and property.”

In 2016, approximately 106 residential fires in Georgia resulted in 141 deaths. Of those fires, 96 of the homes did not have a working smoke alarm. This year, 22 Georgians have died in 18 residential fires, with only two of the homes having a working smoke alarm.

Commissioner Hudgens encourages all residents to test and clean dust from the smoke alarms monthly. He also recommends that you plan and practice an escape route to the outside of you home in the event of a fire.

Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m., when clocks are set ahead one hour.

