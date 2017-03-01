John F. Jackson, age 80, of Surrency passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Appling HealthCare System.
Mr. Jackson was born August 12, 1936 in Odum to the late William and Ivon Edmonson Jackson. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Mr. Jackson was a member of O’Quinn Baptist Church and was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Reddish Jackson of Surrency; daughters, Karen (Cliff) Lightsey and Sherry Richmond, all of Surrency, Susan (Mark) Wilson of Harlem; sisters, Lavon Whitaker, Brenda Lawson, Maudene Hutton and Reba Amee, all of Lakeland FL; brothers, Wayne Jackson of Odum, Norman Jackson, Roy Gene Jackson, Wyman Jackson and J.V. Jackson, all of Lakeland FL; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. The Rev. Darrell Quinn officiated.
Interment followed in Milliken Cemetery with military honors.
Active pallbearers were Jeffrey Murray, Gary Turner, B.B. Lightsey, Chester Lightsey, Mark Thornton and Darrell Carter.
Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Lakeview Retirement Center.
Musical selections were rendered by Freda Jones and Kay Eunice.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.