John F. Jackson

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, March 1. 2017
Comments (0)
John F. Jackson, age 80, of Surrency passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Appling HealthCare System.
Mr. Jackson was born August 12, 1936 in Odum to the late William and Ivon Edmonson Jackson. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Mr. Jackson was a member of O’Quinn Baptist Church and was a farmer.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Reddish Jackson of Surrency; daughters, Karen (Cliff) Lightsey and Sherry Richmond, all of Surrency, Susan (Mark) Wilson of Harlem; sisters, Lavon Whitaker, Brenda Lawson, Maudene Hutton and Reba Amee, all of Lakeland FL; brothers, Wayne Jackson of Odum, Norman Jackson, Roy Gene Jackson, Wyman Jackson and J.V. Jackson, all of Lakeland FL; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. The Rev. Darrell Quinn officiated.

Interment followed in Milliken Cemetery with military honors.

Active pallbearers were Jeffrey Murray, Gary Turner, B.B. Lightsey, Chester Lightsey, Mark Thornton and Darrell Carter.

Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Lakeview Retirement Center.

Musical selections were rendered by Freda Jones and Kay Eunice.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner