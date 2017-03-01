Angela Alderman Fletcher, age 63, died on February 4, 2017.
She was born to Gloria and the late Walter Alderman on July 7, 1953. She attended Surrency Elementary and Appling Consolidated High School. She moved to Oregon as a caretaker in 1977 along with her six children. She moved back to Appling County in 2001 where she began a thriving catering business.
She was a member of St. Paul Church of God in Christ in Surrency. Her first love was Jesus and favorite scripture was Psalms 34. She enjoyed working as well as attending yard sales, garage sales and auctions. She was an entrepreneur from the heart. She was unique and a perfectionist in all she did.
She was known for having a very good heart, loving people and was a forgiving and trustworthy woman of God. She was dependable, reliable and full of integrity. She enjoyed ridding motorcycles with her husband William Fletcher.
She was preceded in death by father, Walter Alderman as well as brother, Walter Alderman, Jr.
Survivors include husband, William Fletcher of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Louveina Alderman of Seattle, Washington, Helen Allan Hall of Baxley, Barbara Alderman of Vancouver, Washington, Debra Alderman of Portland, Oregon, Laneisha of Clay, Ragina Rozier of Portland, Oregon; children and stepson, Bernard Alderman of Portland, Oregon, Demetria (Benjamin) Hampton of Montgomery, Alabama, Joseph Rawls of Las Vegas, Nevada, Shelia Rawls of Baxley, Terrence Rawls of Portland, Oregon, Mancini (Kim) Rawls of Puyallup, Washington, Kevin Bradley Fletcher of Jacksonville, Florida. Nineteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, eight in-laws, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Bryon Homes serving as the executive assistant and Pastor Superintendent James F. Carter serving as the eulogist.
Internment followed in Surrency Grove Cemetery in Surrency.
Repast was held in the social hall of St. Paul Church of God in Christ.
Visitation was held Friday, February 17, 2017 at Harrell’s Funeral Home in Douglas from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Active pallbearers were Bernard Alderman, Mancini Rawls, Jordan Rawls, Gerald Clay, Terrence Rawls, Benjamin Hampton and Jayvhon Mcdowell.
Honorary pallbearers were members of St. Paul Church of God in Christ.
Musical selections were rendered by the St. Paul Church of God in Christ Praise Team and Mass Choir.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Harrell’s Funeral Home.