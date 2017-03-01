Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Howard Joe Johnson, age 74, who passed away Friday, February 24, 2017 at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a retired truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mamie Joe Nash Johnson.
Survivors include his two sons, Richard and Marie Johnson of Baxley and Mark Johnson of Alma; two grandchildren, Taylor Johnson of Baxley and Amber Johnson of Alma and companion Marge Parker of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dennis Bryant officiating.
Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services on Sunday.
Active Pallbearers were Danny Orvin, Robert Pearce, Dewey Altman, Lloyd Knight, Cricket Taylor and Keith Igou.
Musical selections were rendered by Winton Herrin and David Williams.
Family and friends may sign the on- line registry at milesnobles.com.
Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Howard Joe Johnson.