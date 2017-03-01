Moving toward Crossover Day

As in all aspects of life, time is a valuable commodity in the legislative session. With only forty (40) days to review, modify and pass legislation, we must be mindful of every minute we spend in Atlanta. Crossover Day for the legislative session is March 28, and it is quickly approaching. Typically, Day 30, is the last day that one chamber can pass legislation to the other. Any bill that does not receive a vote and pass to the opposite chamber by the end of this busy day cannot become a law in 2017.
One piece of legislation that I would like to highlight from last week is the Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 budget. This record $25 billion budget passed the House by a vote of 167-1 on Friday, February 17. This budget included $160 million to fund two percent raises for our state’s 126,000 public school teachers, plus another $224 million for the Teachers’ Retirement System. Additionally, the plan also earmarks $151 million for two percent raises for most of the 66,700 state workers and larger increases for the Georgia State Patrol and other state law enforcement officers as well as child welfare caseworkers. Our teachers and other state employees went without increases during the years Georgia’s economy and, thus state tax collections, were down. We are working hard to bring these public servants back to where they should be as they are integral to our communities and our state.
Many of you are aware of the environmental issues surrounding coal ash. I have worked with my colleagues to craft the language of the proposed bills to ensure that they do not get contested and thrown out in court. There are a lot of folks at the table giving input and corrective ideas to this legislative measure. I feel it is important to introduce bills that have already been vetted so we do not get bogged down in committee. These bills are known as House Bills (HB) 387 and 388. A summary of both follow.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.