A matter of opinion

Recently engaged in a conversation that included two individuals who had differing understandings of a situation, I realized the potential consequences when people take an unwavering stand on any issue.
The two long-time friends and I were discussing matters concerning the current political landscape of our country. Ultimately, one individual became somewhat annoyed with the other and what was birthed as a fairly intelligent exchange of ideas quickly digressed into a full-blown argument. With me unwittingly trying to be the voice of reason, I ended up in the middle of the two which eventually resulted with them angry at me for simply trying to keep the peace.
When the dust settled, the two “former” friends were no longer speaking to one another and expected me to choose between them. When I refused to allow a difference of opinion to be the catalyst that manifested the downfall of a decade old friendship, both of them established they no longer wanted to speak to me until I drew a clear line in the sand.
That is the reason I’d always maintained a general rule that kept me away from discussions of politics and religion. To note: there is a distinct difference between religion and spirituality but that’s another conversation for another time. I’ll admit it wasn’t until recently that the uncanny tug of our recent presidential election drew me in like a moth to a flame and I was fully engrossed before realizing it.
At the point I submitted my column to the editor last week, he responded with a gut punch thanking me for finally deciding to steer clear of the political subject matter due to his having received a number of complaints about what appeared to be my position. I respectfully conceded to having inadvertently gotten “caught up” in the treacherous current of the debacle otherwise identified as the presidential election.
