Froggy weather

With my sneaker-clad foot, I pushed the frog to safety. I didn’t scream or run or any of the other foolish things I might have done at varying times in my past because I now know frogs are harmless. I should know because I’ve been telling myself that for more years than I’m going to admit here in this column. Before I knew the word phobia, my parents told me again and again. Maybe I’ve finally learned. A small voice in my mind interrupts: What if you hadn’t had on your shoes? Would you still have pushed that frog out of harm’s way? No matter. I won’t think of that now, and besides, I almost always wear shoes these days. Frogs have never hurt me, of course, but many injuries in my life have occurred in their proximity.
Somewhere around the age of twelve, I’d been helping Mama in the garden one froggy afternoon. Quite pleased with the big bucket of peas I’d picked, I carried it up the sidewalk to show to my family. Mama too had been in the garden gathering tomatoes. She carried a big metal dishpan. As we approached the front steps, Mama said, “Look at these tomatoes in this pan, Mary Ann.” She tilted the pan to show me a giant frog she’d picked up in the garden. I screamed, dropped my peas, and ran, only to fall and scrape both knees on the sidewalk. As she helped me clean up my knees and bandage them, she promised me that she’d never again use a frog against me.
Perhaps the worst frog fiasco of all happened in the Jeff Davis High School biology lab. Mr. Ellis, my teacher, made no exceptions to his own rules, ever, and I knew that well. The morning he announced that we’d be dissecting a frog the next day, my heart dropped to my feet. When he said we’d be working with partners, I felt a little better, but not much. After class, I stayed to explain my phobia to Mr. Ellis, but he just laughed. The next morning I worried too much to eat breakfast. I thought of staying home, but quickly dismissed that idea and trudged off to school. In the lab I explained my fear to Jerry, my lab partner. He laughed, he said he’d do the dissecting and let me watch, if I would do the write up. He feared written work nearly as much as I feared frogs. What a wonderful solution to my problem. Unfortunately, Mr. Ellis interfered. When he came to our table, he took the scalpel from Jerry’s hand and handed it to me. “You must make the first cut,” he said, “if you want to pass this class.” I remember moving the instrument toward the dissecting pan, my last memory before waking up in the clinic with Mr. Ellis assuring me I didn’t have to do that particular project. Maybe I could do a written report. I’m sure he considered me a lunatic, but nonetheless, it looked bad if students fainted all over the lab floors.
