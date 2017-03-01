Good customer services may be going the way of the dodo

In a long-ago and faraway time, I had responsibility for my company’s advertising. I used to tell my colleagues that if we got a potential customer to the business with some cute ad and then gave them poor service, we had wasted our advertising dollars. That is a true today and it was in the Dark Ages in which I uttered them.
I was reminded of that recently when I was enticed into a sporting goods store by their ads and ignored by the clerks, even though I was the only one in the store. Left to my own devices, I arrived at the checkout counter with an item that was supposed to be on sale but wasn’t — I was told it had been placed on the wrong rack — as well as in the wrong size. Other than that, it was a terrific experience and one I likely won’t share with the store again.
I related that story to Howard Krimsky, who owns Binders Art Supplies in Atlanta where I buy my paints and brushes for my nascent art career. It was at Binders where I received the best customer service in the history of mankind.
Some years ago, I had gone into the store as a total stranger to buy an inexpensive easel. Although it was shown in one of their ads, it was unavailable. I was not a happy camper, asking an unfortunate sales clerk why they would advertise such an item if they didn’t intend to offer it for sale. Besides, I was going out of town and had wanted to take the easel with me.
Krimsky’s partner, Jay Shapiro, overheard the conversation, apologized for the inconvenience and asked me when I was leaving town. I told him early in the morning. He said the easel would there before I left. After the store closed, Shapiro drove quite some distance to get the easel and had it at the store when I arrived. I suspect he spent more on gas than I spent on that easel. Tragically, Shapiro died a few years later but I never forgot his efforts on my behalf. I have been a loyal Binders customer ever since.
