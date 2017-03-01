Through the midst of recent storm in my life I have been spending a considerable amount of time in prayer.
Please note it is a pattern for God to talk to me at three o’clock in the morning, especially when I am searching for specifics. Why He doesn’t talk to me at three o’clock in the afternoon is most certainly my fault. It is in the quietness of my insomnia He does not have to compete with phone calls, other people, my busy schedule, well, I am sure many of you can relate. These are the times that belong singularly to Him and when I listened, truly listened to Him this week He whispered to me, “Steve, just what is it you want most in life?” Besides the quick thought, “I’d like to get some sleep,” I settled in for the long haul and began to search my heart. Immediately my mind went to an old song by George Beverly Shea, “I’d Rather Have Jesus.” The words are simple and endearing, “I’d rather have Jesus than silver or gold, I’d rather be His than have riches untold; I’d rather have Jesus than houses or land, Yes, I’d rather be led by His nail-pierced hand.” There is no way I see this as a coincidence, and if you knew my plight neither would you.
To see the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.