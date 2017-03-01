Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale March 10-11

Georgia’s Longest Yard Sale, the Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale, will take place March 10-11 along US Highway 341.
The 200-mile yard sale will link peach-growing counties in middle Georgia to the beaches of Brunswick and the Golden Isles, with stops in several communities along the way.
The Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale will feature vendors selling everything from antiques and locally crafted items to traditional yard sale fare. Yard sale sites will range from large multi-organization sites to individual sites along US Highway 341. A special “Official Vendor” sign will identify each official Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale site.
In Baxley, yard sale sites will be located downtown, at three different official sites. Maps of participating vendors will be available at the Baxley-Appling County Board of Tourism office (305 West Parker Street) beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Participating vendors will include a variety of fabulous sidewalk sales at downtown businesses as well as traditional yard sale fare from handmade crafts, old and new items, antiques, and more. Official yard sale hours will be Friday – Saturday, March 10-11, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., rain or shine.
The Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale is being organized by the Golden Isles Parkway Association, a membership organization that represents Businesses, Municipalities, Boards of Tourism, Chambers of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureaus and other organizations in towns and cities along and near the Golden Isles Parkway, US Highway 341.
For information about becoming a vendor for the 13th Annual Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 912-367-7731 or chamber@baxley.org. Vendor applications are available at http://www.baxley.org/peaches2beaches.