Chandler Sapp crowned 2017 Miss Pirate

Wednesday, March 1. 2017
By Bryan Shipes

The 49th Annual Miss Pirate Pageant was held on Saturday, February 25 at the Fine Arts Center at Appling County High School.

Twenty-five young ladies, tastefully dressed in ensembles of champagne silk, tones of blue and red along with sequins, filled the stage.

The Miss Pirate Pageant began in 1969. Local chapters of organizations such as Tri-Hi-Y, Future Homemakers of America along with the yearbook staff, made the decision to sponsor girls in what would become the Miss Pirate Pageant. The main objective of the contest was to raise money to improve “The Pirate” yearbook. The first pageant had 91 contestants and was won by Pattie Hardin.

Miss Pirate has become a tradition in many Appling County families. This year’s winner, Miss Chandler Sapp, now shares the title with her mother, 1983 Miss Pirate Sandy Carter-Sapp. Chandler is the daughter of Wally and Sandy Sapp.

Miss Pirate Chandler Sapp and Mr. Pirate Zack Baxley

The top ten contestants included Sydney Shadron, Anna Logan Yeargan, Kenley Lamb, Cami Crosby, Halee Leggett, Caroline Rentz, Logan Carter, Chandler Sapp, Bryn Coleman and Sabrina Teston. Miss Pirate shares her court with fourth runner up Anna Logan Yeargan, third runner up Caroline Rentz, second runner up Bryn Coleman and first runner up Kenley Lamb. The title of Miss Congeniality was awarded to Kenley Lamb, Miss Photogenic was awarded to Sabrina Teston and Miss Pirate Scholarship was awarded to Cami Crosby.

Mr. Pirate began 17 years ago in an effort to raise money for the yearbook. The top five Mr. Pirate contestants included Zack Baxley, John David Black, Seth Eason, Trey Jones and Joseph Sharpe. The 2017 winner of Mr. Pirate was Zack Baxley.
